Darts, Pool & Muses Galore: Inside Jesse Jo Stark’s Album Release Party

Where were you on Friday night? If the answer is anything other than Jesse Jo Stark’s album release party, you missed out big time.

Stark’s second studio album Muse, which arrived on Nov. 6, marks a brand new chapter for the rock star; written in just three weeks in snowy Colorado, Stark’s once-suppressed desire for freedom comes pouring out through ‘70s-inspired Americana soundscapes and her most vulnerable lyrics to date. She admits to not feeling like herself on “RIP” and wishing somebody would take care of her on “Age Of Being Honest,” resulting in a project that bleeds radical transparency and authenticity — one that Stark is equal parts emotional and excited about putting out into the world.

A-listers like Yungblud, Gabbriette, Matty Healy, Ariana Greenblatt, Tyrell Hampton, and Nettspend all gathered on the eve of the record’s release to celebrate the accomplishment at Stark’s LA studio, which she aptly transformed into a tailgate for the occasion. As the belle of the ball, Stark wore a floral antique dress and vintage Louboutins, a decision that felt like an ode to her quest for freedom. “I’ve been collecting lots of pieces like this one, waiting for the right time to wear them,” the multi-hyphenate tells NYLON. This album feels like that time — feminine, free, naked, raw.”

Everyone knows it’s not an album release party unless you actually get to hear the album, so naturally guests were treated to the live debut of the new tracks over the candle-lit Americana backdrop. “I loved playing ‘Hollywoods Afraid Of Love.’ The band just flies and I get to listen. And the ending homage to my girls makes me cry. Age holds a lot of nerves and release so that was intense. We played them for the first time last night and they will only get better,” says Stark.

Here, the singer gives NYLON an exclusive look into the star-studded event, from Stark’s intimate performance to her league of muses, bellies full of jalapeño pizza.

Rayce Aaronson “MISS RAMONE”

Rayce Aaronson “MY MUSES”

Rayce Aaronson “BOYS”

Dangy “deadly doll sticker”

Austin DeWitt “DOMINO N I”

Austin DeWitt “EXPLICIT HEARTACHE”

Austin DeWitt “GIVE EM POOL”

Austin DeWitt “INDIANA N ERIK ART BY BOBBY”

Austin DeWitt “MUSE”

Rayce Aaronson “MUSES”

Rayce Aaronson “MY MAMA SHE IS A FLOWER”

Rayce Aaronson “NOAH”

Austin DeWitt “SAV N FRANK”

Auston DeWitt “SUGAR CRASH”

Rayce Aaronson “tyrell n frankenstein”

Rayce Aaronson “WAKE UP TO YER VOICE”

Rayce Aaronson

Austin DeWitt

Cobrasnake

Rayce Aaronson