Rave Pregaming & Spritzes Of Liquid Gold With Felix Mallard

The sexiest fragrances always take you somewhere else entirely with every spray, and Rabanne’s 1 Million Black took actor Felix Mallard to Paris for a few days. The maison forwent a runway show and went all-in on its launch of the sexier, punchier, and slick 1 Million Black with a Paco Club rave at FVTVR that brought out Mallard and more guys ready to give in to the pull of the fragrance — and even take a dip in it.

When Mallard is in Paris, he goes all in. Before raving, dinner was a croque monsieur and escargot at Parisian institution Lapérouse (washed down with champagne, of course). He got some boy glam in his hotel, where he listened to Fela Kuti’s Fela With Ginger Baker Live!, a refreshing answer and one that gives him street cred around NYLON HQ. The dress code for the evening was all black, of course, with a faux-fur-lined leather bomber, slacks, and loafers, as he says: “a relaxed, loose, masculine silhouette perfect for a night at Paco Club.”

Before he snuck into the night, we asked him what his dream day in Paris would be like, and his answer proves not only that he’s an old soul, but that we need to book a trip to the French capital with him ASAP. “Croissant and le cafè by the Seine at dawn, followed by a visit to the Pompidou for the best view in Paris and a heavy dose of modern art. Picnic under the Eiffel Tower before the Museè Rodin. Walk until a random brasserie catches your eye. Stroll along the seine until the sun sets.” While he didn’t have time to cross all these off his bucket list, see how he got down with the indomitable spirit of a Rabanne rave below.

“Quick prep for a night with Rabanne celebrating 1 Million Black fragrance.”

“J’adore Paris, prettiest city in the world.”

“Capturing the finishing touches on celluloid.”

“Gold on black on chrome. Million bucks.”

“Ready to take on the night in Rabanne.”

“Final spritz before departure.”

“Arrival. Shades on. Rave Ready.”

“Rolling shutter upon entry to Paco Club.”

“Have you ever seen a pool of fragrance???”

“Dancing the night away. Such a blast with the one and only; Rabanne.”

Photos by courtesy of Zoe Cramond and Felix Mallard