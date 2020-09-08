This summer, musicians have gotten creative to bring their songs to crowds during a time when crowds are simply not allowed. While some, like Andrew McMahon, have dabbled in drive-in concerts, the most popular method by far has been the virtual concert, which allows fans to take in a full-scale concert from the comforts of their own home. One of the first to champion this idea was Jayma Cardoso, mastermind and owner of Montauk hot spot The Surf Lodge.

Over Memorial Day, the hotel and restaurant partnered with Gov Ball and Bumble to create a virtual concert series in place of their traditional in-person performances, which welcomed the likes of John Legend, Lauryn Hill, Jenny Lewis, and Snail Mail over the years. The Memorial Day series kicked off the summer with virtual performances from Snoop Dogg, Sofi Tukker, and Bob Moses; this weekend, it brought it to a conclusion with its second iteration of the series, with performances from Tones and I and Gary Clark Jr.

Among the very few taking in the concert socially distanced on the hotel's spacious deck (The Chainsmokers part two, this was not) was model Jacquelyn Jablonski, who had collaborated with The Surf Lodge on a special capsule collection with the brand Sports Verified, a line of elevated basics that "pokes fun at sports and athleisure, with comfortable product designed for a consumer who maybe prioritizes their snooze alarm over their gym class." A portion of profits from the brand goes towards Autism Tomorrow, a foundation started by the model to help create opportunities for adults with autism, while the Surf Lodge collab, sold exclusively in the hotel's boutique, also benefits the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit organization, based in Montgomery, Alabama, that works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality.

Here, Jablonski answers the NYLON Nineteen, talking hangover cures, internet nostalgia, and more.

01 What’s your astrological sign? Aries.

02 Do you believe in it? Yes and no. The fun parts of Aries, yes and the "need attention" part, no... but also yes.

03 What’s your go-to drink order? My go-to drink order is tequila blanco, splash of soda, and lime.

04 What's your go-to hangover cure? A watery beer, like a Corona.

05 What's the weirdest snack that you make? Not sure, but I do have a guacamole addiction since Covid started.

06 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Too much coffee.

07 What was the last DM you received? BTS photos from the photo assistant on my shoot yesterday.

08 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Kylie Jenner’s role in the "WAP" video because I can’t do the split.

09 What was your first concert? Christina Aguilera, with my mom and sister.

10 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Currently, hand sanitizer.

11 What was your favorite movie as a kid? Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

12 What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? Sky blue UGG boots and my soccer hoodies.

13 What is one question you never want to be asked again? "Are you crying?" If you weren't crying before, you will after that question. It just happens.

14 What is your best beauty tip or trick? Shower with eyeliner for the "morning after" look.

15 What is your coffee order? Almond cappuccino or just regular drip coffee.

16 What is your favorite fast food place? Chipotle.

17 What's your usual order? The breakfast burrito bowl.

18 What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own? Miu Miu platform blue heels with daisies.