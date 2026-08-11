Snapbacks & Big-Ass Hoops: María Isabel Takes On The Dominican Day Parade

New York is having its most outdoor summer of the 2020s, with the World Cup and Knicks finals appearance getting the girls out into the streets like no other year on record. Singer María Isabel kept the impeccable vibes going with an appearance at the 2026 Dominican Day Parade on Aug. 9, and joined Telemundo on their float fresh off the heels of the release of her album, Miss Me Much?. The Dominican pop princess wore a shirt promoting her new record, and showed up and showed out for her native city on the biggest day of the year for Dominicans.

Before she hit the streets, she threw on some Aventura, ate mangu con salami — she tells NYLON it “just felt right!” — and also added some big gold hoops, denim shorts, and a backwards Yankee hat, aka the unofficial Dominican baddie uniform. Going from a spectator to a participant in the parade was special for the native New Yorker: “I’ve been so many times growing up in NY, and I just felt lucky and honored to be a part of it this time.” See how she took on the day (note: a mid-glam nap is a game-changer) and celebrated her people and album-release weekend below.

“hello! I’m a little sleepy but so happy to be here”

“I think I was actually asleep for a minute here”

“decisions decisions…”

“only the essentials 😎”

“make up’s done, now it’s time to get dressed & pick a hat “

“but first…selfies”

“here’s the full fit! some custom Miss Me Much? merch for the occasion felt appropriate”

“made it onto the float! I’m so excited!!! who’s driving this thing?”

“here to represent ❤️”

“I brought heels to wear…lol, I’m really ready now”

“It’s such a vibe up here, I love dominicans”

“and I love this city. so lucky to be connected to both places <3 thanks for coming with me!!!”

“a very successful day. DR forever ❤️❤️❤️🇩🇴”

Photos courtesy of María Isabel