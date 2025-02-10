Inside NYLON & Estée Lauder’s Exclusive Super Bowl Dinner

Walking through the streets of New Orleans on any given Saturday night can feel like landing in an A24-produced fever dream, so NOLA the Saturday before the Super Bowl was full sensory overload: The horn quartets were louder, the people merrier, and the traffic stretching for miles, with the occasional pedicab zigzagging through stalled cars at alarming speed. But the atmosphere at Tujague’s, a historic restaurant tucked on the end of Decatur Street in the normally raucous French Quarter, was surprisingly peaceful on Feb. 8 — probably due to the “Closed For A Private Event” sign posted on the front door.

Said private event was NYLON and Estée Lauder’s exclusive Super Bowl dinner, hosted by Kristin Juszczyk, a celebrated WAG and the founder of Off Season. The night was an espresso-martini-fueled celebration of women, sports, and the rising boom of women in sports — so, fittingly, the room was filled with more celebrated WAGs (Juszczyk and fellow 49ers WAG Claire Kittle) and sports enthusiasts like host MJ Acosta-Ruiz, podcaster Allison Kuch, and collegiate content creator Katie Feeney.

Of course, no Super Bowl party is complete without top-tier snacks, so female-founded brand Stacy’s was on-site with a dream snack station: football-shaped bowls of Stacy’s pita chips in various flavors (the cinnamon sugar ones went the fastest). The amuse-bouche, served on a silver platter during cocktail hour, was also a crowd pleaser: Cajun crabmeat and caviar on top of bite-sized Stacy’s Simply Naked baked pita chips.

Once the photos were taken and at least one or two cocktails (or mocktails — some guests were still recovering from the night before) consumed, guests sat down for a dinner that started with a roasted-mushroom crêpe appetizer and ended with a decadent, sticky-toffee-drenched bread pudding. BDG Executive Beauty Director Faith Xue gave a speech welcoming guests and sharing more about NYLON’s “Game Day, Your Way” campaign for Estée Lauder, then passed the mic to Juszczyk.

“It’s so amazing to be able to connect with so many incredible women, especially during the peak of Super Bowl week,” Juszczyk said. “Being able to work with Estée Lauder and Stacy’s Pita Chips has been a dream and I am so proud to contribute to Estée Lauder’s support of women changing the game, and Stacy’s Pita Chips’ legacy of supporting and uplifting female entrepreneurs.”

Love Island star and personality Leah Kateb slipped in and regaled guests with stories of her turbulent flight over from NYC, where she had spent the past few days attending shows for New York Fashion Week, while Juszczyk made the rounds and chatted with guests like AJ Andrews, Kelsey Anderson, Ella Halikas about their post-dinner party plans.

Cyndi Pierre, Estée Lauder’s AVP of Consumer Marketing & PR, ended the night with a toast and teased the brand’s buzzy upcoming launch, which guests left with in their gift bags, along with a slew of other Estée Lauder favorites. Also in the gift bags: a personalized Off Season Super Bowl vest and plenty of Stacy’s, of course.