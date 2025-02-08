The 14 Best Outfits At NYLON’s New York Fashion Week Party

While 99% of the room at the NYLON Nights party was there to let off some steam and take in aerial dancers twirling in a cloud-like sphere hanging from the ceiling, the NYLON staff was there to work — and in my case, take in all the outfits and make mental notes of who looked the best. There is no dress code at a NYFW party, especially a NYLON one, except maybe for “hot with a side of sexy.” There was truly a sampling of every sensibility and trend: a man in a fuzzy leopard tracksuit with no shirt underneath form-fitting bodices; sheer suggestions of dresses; and every take on a crop top available to purchase, from shredded cotton tanks to sequined feathery numbers.

We fought through our literal and proverbial hangovers to sift through thousands of beaming-flash pictures to bring you our best-dressed list of the night. The requisite late-night colors of choice — black and red — made several appearances, and a few dapper men stood out for choosing not to wear a T-shirt with a fake gold chain. Keep scrolling to see who showed up and showed out.

Princess Nokia Jade Greene

Dascha Polanco John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Jade Greene

Perris Howard Jade Greene

Gavin Casalegno Kevin Czopek/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Stevie Torrence Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Remi Bader Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jade Greene

Jordyn Woods Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Yvesmark Chery Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kitty Lever Kevin Czopek/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Emely Hernandez Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Larsen Thompson Jade Greene