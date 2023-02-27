Paris Hilton Recreates Her 21st Birthday At Klarna’s Y2K Bash

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Paris Hilton x Klarna ‘House of Y2K’ Launch Party

WHEN: Thursday, February 23rd

WHO: Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, Tana Mongeau, Ashley Park, Dylan Mulvaney, Gigi Gorgeous, Christine Chiu

WHERE: A private storefront on Melrose Avenue, completely Y2K-ified for the pop-up.

WHY: To launch Paris x Klarna’s one-day-only pop-up in Los Angeles celebrating Hilton’s partnership with the shopping app.

THE VIBE: 2001 dream middle school sleepover. Think of every bedroom from a 2000s teen movie and multiply it by ten. Here, every millennial could live out their pre-teen self’s fantasy.

Upon walking into the space, guests were greeted with a claw machine where you could win Y2K gold in the form of Furbies, Tamagotchis, and scrunchies. Pink was the overarching theme of the event, with the walls of the two-floor space covered in a bright bubblegum hue, and the night’s two signature cocktails — the Iconic, a vodka-grapefruit drink, and That’s Hot, a spicy margarita — also in the same shade.

The first floor of the venue space boasted a retrospective of Hilton’s famous looks over the years, including the denim set worn in promos for the first season of The Simple Life, alongside her exclusive new tracksuit, available only on Klarna, and several Paris-inspired looks available to shop on the app. Upstairs, guests could get extra sparkly, courtesy of face bling and glitter glam setups.

Throughout the night, the DJ played exclusively hits from the early Aughts, ranging from Lindsay Lohan’s “Rumors” to Nelly Furtado’s “Say It Right.” When the telltale first notes of Hilton’s “Stars Are Blind” began to play, it was clear that the woman of the evening had arrived. The track played several times over as Hilton made her way from the entrance to the main room, where she happily held court at the front of a cluster of photographers and fans, all clamoring to get the shot. Moments later, the ultimate shot of the night came, as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, alongside pals Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick, quite literally parted the sea of photographers to pose alongside Paris.

BEST DRESSED: Paris, of course, in a slinky, custom Nicole & Felecia mini dress inspired by the iconic Julien Macdonald chainmail number she famously wore on her 21st birthday (the piece is also on display at the event).

OVERHEARD: “Paris, honey, we’ve got to get home to our baby.” — Carter Reum, husband and new doting dad, as his wife continued to happily meet with guests 45 minutes after the party’s slated end time.