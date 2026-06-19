Reign Judge Was A Vintage Vixen For Her Very First Live Performance

Every singer with dreams of making it big visualizes epic forays into the music industry in New York, and Reign Judge could not have dreamed up a better moment for her introductory set than on a rooftop in downtown Manhattan — the now-legendary Nine Orchard rooftop, no less. Kate Spade hosted a Summer Soirée high above Chinatown, inviting guests to take pictures in front of the intricate floral backdrop and hear Judge croon live for the very first time. “It meant so much to me to be able to share this moment with those close to me, and to have Kate Spade believe in me and continue to champion me,” Judge tells NYLON exclusively. “Between the dress, the venue, and the company, it couldn’t have been a more beautiful way to kick off this new phase of my career.”

Judge has been a singular force in fashion for a while now, but music was her first passion. She’s studied jazz and opera, and her influences include Amy Winehouse (she pregamed her set with Winehouse’s 2007 Glastonbury performance of “Back to Black”) and Dionne Warwick: “Her third album Make Way For Dionne has been on repeat. She’s someone I look up to deeply. Her song “Walk On By” on this album was a part of my set, so I love listening to things that get me in that mindset!” After a nosh of charcuterie and some tea with honey, Judge got all dolled up with vintage pin-up curls, a heavy eyeliner not unlike Winehouse’s, and a stunning blue dress. She popped her digital camera and some lozenges into her Kate Spade Duo Mini bag and was ready to take the stage to perform songs like “Infatuation” and “Wouldn’t You Like To Know?” for friends of Kate Spade — and friends of her own. See her entire process from the hotel room to the rooftop below.

Courtesy of Reign Judge “A moment of stillness before it begins.”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “Vintage glamour is always what I’m trying to evoke!”

Courtesy of Reign Judge “Nadia Tayeh and Karen Miller did my glam tonight and absolutely smashed it.”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “I could not be more obsessed with how this all came together.”

Courtesy of Reign Judge “Strawberries feel like the cutest touch to celebrate summer!”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “Sound check on the rooftop. The view, the energy, the moment...everything was so beautiful.”

“A few last second touch-ups from my talented team. My Duo Mini bag is filled with everything I need to prepare for the evening ahead.”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “Obsessed with this custom look I created with the lovely Kate Spade team!”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “Obsessed with this custom look I created with the lovely Kate Spade team!”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “Duo Mini essentials.”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “I loved the juxtaposition between the delicate flower arrangements and the New York City skyline.”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “Debut. Done.”

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com “The other half of my Duo.”