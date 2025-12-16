The Waldorf Astoria’s Facelift Brings Midtown Back In Our Rotation

The Waldorf Astoria brings about different memories for all generations of New Yorkers. Marilyn Monroe took up residency there, presidents posted up in penthouses, and now, the storied, avenue-spanning hotel is in its latest incarnation after a highly anticipated renovation that saw the infamous 50th Street and Park Avenue high-rise get completely gutted. How do you take something time-beloved and bring it into the 21st century? The results, as you could imagine, are bigger and bolder than before.

Our favorite cohort of It Girls often stay below 14th Street in the hottest new hotel du jour, but after a seven-year renovation, the Waldorf Astoria poses a threat to even the sexiest new enclaves around town. Luxury in hospitality is ever-changing, with some properties promising a more “hands-off” experience, but not at the Waldorf Astoria. From the minute I pulled up to the entrance and stepped into the meticulously refurbished foyer, I was waited on hand and foot with just the right amount of attention — not cloying, yet my bags suddenly disappeared and were waiting for me upstairs. They cut the room count by half, allowing for suites to be a focus, with nothing to want for once entering the suite. The rooms are supremely appointed but not stuffy-level rich, where you feel like you’re tiptoeing around your own hotel room in fear of breaking something. There are no “trendy” artworks or midcentury modern furnishings: No, it’s classic Art Deco inspired luxury that whispers instead of shouting.

The new “canteen” (in the most sumptuous way possible) on Lexington is Lex Yard, sure to be the watering hole for J.P. Morgan execs and celebrities alike — when we were treated to dinner by executive chef Michael Anthony, Aaron Paul and his children were enjoying a low-key Monday supper. There’s also the bar, Peacock Alley, which is the beating heart at the center of the hotel where Succession types gather from dawn to midnight, and Yoshoku, the omakase spot with a sake list longer than Fifth Avenue. All this incredible dining aside, the best part of my culinary experience at the Waldorf happened in my suite.

For those who don’t know, the Waldorf Astoria is credited with the invention of, among other things (the Waldorf salad, for one), 24-hour room service. I started my first morning in bed, monogrammed towel and slippers in tow, waiting on “The Waldorf Astoria Wake Up,” made possible by Hilton Honors and American Express. A waiter and chef arrived to my room to hand-toss the classic Waldorf salad for me, served alongside a prosciutto-and-caviar eggs Benedict and a bottle of Ruinart Blanc des Blancs (tough way to wake up, I know). If the unfettered luxury of egg roe and champagne before 10 a.m. sounds out of budget, Hilton Honors American Express Card Members can book the experience ahead of time and get a special rate at check-in. (I also got a sweet upgrade thanks to Hilton Honors upon arrival.)

My first memory of stepping into the Waldorf Astoria on a day trip to New York as a child was one of complete awe and intimidation. Now, the world of luxury they’ve created over the years finds modern roots in the city that shaped it, and can be a reality for all with the help of Hilton Honors and American Express. Whether you’re longing for a staycation riddled with indulgences without ever leaving the property — my massage at the Guerlain Spa changed the trajectory of my October — or looking to put yourself up on a trip to New York, it’s a sure bet that the Waldorf Astoria will be a cozy home to return to after a long night, and the best place in the city to order room service whenever the hell you want.