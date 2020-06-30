Summer is in full swing, and with it comes a season of major beauty changes. Something about this time of the year often leaves you itching to try something new, especially when it comes to your beauty routine. Luckily, the beauty product launches just keep coming, and this month, there was no shortage of new to keep track of.

From a much-awaited makeup collaboration between Kylie and Kendall Jenner to the return of Fenty Beauty, June was packed with brand new goodies for every step of your regimen. And in case you missed even a single release, NYLON has you covered with a list of the best beauty launches from June 2020.

The summer heat might lead to an occasional frizzy hair moment or an unexpected lip gloss snafu, but these products were made for a season of fun in the sun. Whether you're hiding your eyes behind summer's must-have eyewear or you're continuing the practice of social distancing with a day of DIY manicures in the sun, you're sure to find something new to love on this list.

Below, you'll find a NYLON-curated list of all the latest and greatest beauty launches, including a perfect summer-inspired shade of nail polish to a leave-in conditioner that will do away with dry, damaged textured hair. Whether you're looking to add a dose of shimmer to your usual look, or your face wash is in dire need of an update, these are NYLON's favorite beauty launches of June 2020, and don't worry about breaking the bank, because prices start at just $9.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: SKIN

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: BODY

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: HAIR