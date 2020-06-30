Lauren Rearick and Tanisha Pina

Beauty

The 13 Best New Beauty Launches Of June Actually Worth Your Money

From Milk Makeup to Patrick Ta, these are NYLON's favorite June beauty launches.

Summer is in full swing, and with it comes a season of major beauty changes. Something about this time of the year often leaves you itching to try something new, especially when it comes to your beauty routine. Luckily, the beauty product launches just keep coming, and this month, there was no shortage of new to keep track of.

From a much-awaited makeup collaboration between Kylie and Kendall Jenner to the return of Fenty Beauty, June was packed with brand new goodies for every step of your regimen. And in case you missed even a single release, NYLON has you covered with a list of the best beauty launches from June 2020.

The summer heat might lead to an occasional frizzy hair moment or an unexpected lip gloss snafu, but these products were made for a season of fun in the sun. Whether you're hiding your eyes behind summer's must-have eyewear or you're continuing the practice of social distancing with a day of DIY manicures in the sun, you're sure to find something new to love on this list.

Below, you'll find a NYLON-curated list of all the latest and greatest beauty launches, including a perfect summer-inspired shade of nail polish to a leave-in conditioner that will do away with dry, damaged textured hair. Whether you're looking to add a dose of shimmer to your usual look, or your face wash is in dire need of an update, these are NYLON's favorite beauty launches of June 2020, and don't worry about breaking the bank, because prices start at just $9.

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: MAKEUP + NAILS

Milk Makeup Kush Lip Balm in Shine
Sephora

A shade released in honor of Pride Month, Milk Makeup's Kush Lip Balm got a sparkly makeover. 100 percent of proceeds benefit The Center, a LGBTQ+ community center.

Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay

Naked got a very purple makeover with this Ultraviolet eyeshadow palette. Along with the inclusion of soft neutral shades, there's a purple fit for every mood, including a subtle pastel shade, and a dark smoky color.

Filtered Effects Blurring Primer
Thrive Causemetics

The Filtered Effects Blurring Primer — the newest launch from innovative, cause-driven beauty brand Thrive Causemetics — was designed to leave the skin with a velvety feel, acting as a makeup-gripping base for strong hold for up to 16 hours.

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush
Sephora

This easy, on-the-go duo compact from Patrick Ta gives you the option to choose between complimentary cream and powder blush formulas — or layer them up. With deep pigment, these shades lock in color for extended wear.

Classic II Eyeshadow
KKW Beauty

From the brand’s newly launched Classic II collection comes its hero palette, offering 10 shimmer and matte shades in a range of super versatile flattering neutral and earthy hues — each delivering major color payoff.

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Sephora

A solution to sticky, heavy summer lipstick, Fenty Beauty's lightweight creamy formula delivers a buildable, bold wash of color thats full of moisture-boosting benefits for comfortable, all day wear.

Essie Sunny Business Nail Polish Collection
Ulta

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: SKIN

Holifrog Sunapee Sacred-C Brightening Powder Wash
Dermstore

This powder face wash allows full customization based on your needs. Mixing just a small bit with water will give you a strong strong, while more water will dilute the formula more for a mild exfoliation. In terms of its formulation, vitamin C is the hero product in this Holifrog cleanser, offering a brightening effect and protection from antioxidants.

TONYMOLY x Minions Banana Foam Cleanser
TONYMOLY

Personal feelings about the minions aside, there's no denying how adorable this foam cleanser is. In addition to its non-drying, gentle formula, the cleanser features Banana extract, which is great for dry skin.

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: BODY

Retro Paradise Glow Up Body Oil in Golden Hour
e.l.f. Cosmetics

A summer vacation isn't required to get your glow on. This body oil has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that will leave your skin glowing.

Wonder Woman 1984 x Ulta Beauty Body Wash
Ulta

Lather up with this shimmery golden soap that features a Wonder Woman-approved scent.

BEST NEW BEAUTY JUNE 2020: HAIR

Amika Mixtape Hair Color Drops
Sephora

For easy, at-home color boosting, Amika’s new drops are available in three shades — violet, teal, and gold — designed to be mixed into any cream-based styling, wash, or treatment to prolong shades between coloring and boost vibrancy.

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner
Ulta

Newly available at Ulta, the Pattern collection was created for the curliest, coiliest and tightest of textures. For those days when your curls are feeling limp, this is the product to turn to. Add hydration and definition with this lightweight product.