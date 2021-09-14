The Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala, how we missed you. It’s been a long 27 months since we saw all of our favorite celebrities graced the pink carpet in their quirky, campy ensembles.

This year the theme of the new Costume Institute exhibit is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. But as with every Met Gala theme, we never know quite what to expect when it comes to adherence to the dress code—which celebs will take it over-the-top or who didn’t go far enough (in your opinion)? We couldn’t be more excited to find out on the second Monday in September. Since New York Fashion Week came to a close Sunday night, we shifted all of our attention to the biggest night for American fashion. Lest the clothes get all of the attention, we’re also taking note of the best beauty looks of the 2021 Met Gala.

The earliest arrivals included of course Ms. Anna Wintour herself, who wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta floral trumpet style gown with her iconic and ever present bob, as well as some of our favorites, Keke Palmer and Emma Chamberlin, who both looked fabulous in retro beauty looks. Palmer brought out her inner Diana Ross with a massive blown-out fro while Chamberlin kept it sweet with a classic ’60s style flipped lob—and that’s just the beginning.

We don’t want to give too much away but below, see all of the best beauty moments from the 2021 Met Gala.

Keke Palmer Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Palmer opted for a disco-inspired big and blown out fro and an exaggerated smokey eye.

Emma Chamberlain John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Chamberlain channeled the 1960s with this flipped hairstyle and electric green eyeshadow. Talk about groovy.

Grimes ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Musician Grimes wore her newly light pink hair in a unique sculptural updo with a silver armor face covering only showing her heavily winged eyes with pearl details.

Tracee Ellis Ross John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Our favorite natural hair queen, Tracee Ellis Ross wore a blunt textured bob wig.

Julia Garner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The blonde beauty let her rhinestone eyeliner do all the talking.

Lupita Nyong’o John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Always a picture of elegance and royalty, Nyong’o wore her hair high in abstract fro paired with denim blue eyeliner.

Lourdes Leon Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was all about the inches for Lourdes Leon. We’re guessing it’s at least 32 inches of straight hair extensions.

Storm Reid John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Reid kept it simple with minimal makeup and a dotted cut-crease eye look with her blonde wavy pixie cut.

Maisie Williams John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Williams gave off chic Maleficent vibes with her jet black bow-inspired up-do, acid green nails, and devious-looking eyeshadow.

Megan Thee Stallion Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meg went classic Hollywood with a laid side-part and luscious retro waves with her signature sharp winged liner.

Kendall Jenner John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner accentuated modernized the Audrey Hepburn look with a slightly mussed center-parted updo and subtle makeup.

Camilla Cabello Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cabello was all in on purple with her matching dress and eyeshadow paired with doe-eyed lashed.

Barbie Ferreira Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Updating the 1920s flapper look, Ferreira stole the show with her barrel curls, pearl hair accessories, and beautifully flushed cheeks.

Megan Fox ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Fox switched things with 1950s fringe and classic red lips.

Gigi Hadid John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Gigi Hadid had one of the biggest hair transformations of the night. Her newly burgundy red hair grabbed everyone’s attention. Her voluminous updo and baby blue eyeshadow completed her 1960s inspired look.

Alicia Keys John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Usually natural-faced Keys surprised us by wearing a bold red lip. A bejeweled slicked back bun heightened the glamour.

Amanda Gorman ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Gorman glittered with celestial-inspired highlighter.

Cynthia Erivo Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was all about the iced-out stiletto claws for Erivo.

Saweetie Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saweetie kept it sleek and simple with an icy blonde bob, bronzed cheeks, and lush lashes.

Frank Ocean Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s very rare for Mr. Ocean to step out into the public eye, but if he arrives with slime green hair we’re definitely here for it.

Naomi Osaka Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Osaka wore an artistic beauty look to the museum. Her unique braided up-do with red accents and dramatic red eyeshadow look were designed to represent the bridging of her cultural background.

Billie Eilish Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eilish was a modern day Marilyn Monroe with her feathered platinum bob and rouge lips.

Lil Nas X Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The rapper stunned with a subtle gold wing and a platinum diamond grill.

Yara Shahidi Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi wore the most stunning berry-hued makeup look inspired by Josephine Baker

Serena Williams John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Williams served all the looks with her chocolate brown hair in S waves, full, fluffed brows, and pink eyeshadow.

Evan Mock Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mock arrived looking every bit of an Upper East Sider character, complete with his signature pink buzz cut.

Nikkie de Jager John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Literally blossoming in front of our eyes, de Jager resembled a chic forrest fairy with a full face beat.

Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Rodrigo stunned with an updated French twist and floating eyeliner.

Whitney Peak Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Peak looked amazing with her massive blown-out afro and lime green eyeliner look.

Diane Kruger Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger wore playful abstract swaths of eyeshadow in neon pink and blue with an otherwise fresh face.

Zoe Kravitz ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Zoe Kravitz did a twist on her Big Little Lies Audrey Hepburn look with this stunning updo and natural cat eye.

Rosanne Park Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Rosé’s messy blonde ponytail and and floating winged eyeliner was cool girl perfection.

Ciara Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images We want Ciara on our team with this extreme curly ponytail hairstyle featuring butt-length extensions.

Sophia Roe Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roe’s curly bob with micro bangs and rosy blushed face showed off her stunning high cheek bones.

Kristen Stewart ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Stewart’s hair at the 2021 Met Gala was the longest we’ve seen it since her Twilight days. She wore her blonde tresses in a perky ponytail with rockabilly bangs.

CL Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CL arrived looking like a masterpiece with her origami-inspired hair bow and graphic cat eye.

Normani Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Normani perfectly coordinated her chartreuse dress with the exact same shade of shimmering eyeshadow.