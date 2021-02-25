With most of us still living the majority of our daily lives from the inside of our homes, the days and weeks seem as if they're just blending together, causing day-to-day and sleep schedules alike to get all out of wack. If you find yourself having repeated late-night Netflix marathons or crack-of-dawn mornings, it's possible that the effects could be showing up on your face in the form of tired eyes and dark circles. Thankfully, skincare brand Bad Habit has just launched its new Eyes Open Caffeine & Peptide Eye Cream, and it could be your easy fix.

Released on February 25th, the under eye product is said to brighten the skin around your eyes to give off that well-rested and wide-eyed look — even if that's not the case. Part of the brand's Quick Fixes collection, the gel-like cream is formulated with caffeine and peptides to help reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. It also has marine algae for brightening and hydrating properties, as well as mango butter and oat extract to aid in keeping the delicate skin around the eyes nourished and full.

The Bad Habit Eyes Open Caffeine & Peptide Eye Cream is now available exclusively on BadHabitBeauty.com, before releasing online at Ulta.com on February 28th and Morphe.com on March 1st. Take a closer of the new product and campaign with Bad Habit's Brand Ambassador and Creative Director, Emma Chamberlain.

Courtesy of Bad Habit

Courtesy of Bad Habit