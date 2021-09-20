Sam Neibart
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Aidy Bryant attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All The Best Beauty Moments From The 2021 Emmys

The stars were shining tonight in bright lipstick, glamorous updos, and fierce manicures.

Between the MTV VMAs, the Met Gala, and now the 2021 Emmys, it’s been a busy couple of weeks for our favorite celebrities. We’ve celebrated music, fashion, and now we’re ready to talk about the best TV of 2021. We’re loving seeing the stars out at IRL red carpets and award shows, if for no other reason than we love to see what they’re wearing from head to toe. In particular, the hair, makeup, and nail looks have all been on point and the beauty train shows no sign of slowing down. The best beauty looks of the 2021 Emmys are all about bright, poppy color, Hollywood glamour, and almost dangerously long nails. As a more traditional awards event, the Emmys are serving us more wearable beauty looks and that means, more inspiration for looks that we want to recreate at home– and actually might.

Although we’re already thinking about fall, that doesn’t limit us to moody colors for makeup and nails. The arrivals at the 2021 Emmys indicate that bright colors are still very in for this upcoming season. You can’t go wrong matching your eyeshadow color to your bright dress like Yara Shahidi or pairing a red lip with anything. As for hair, Aidy Bryant and Hannah Einbinder are making the case to bring back headbands (it was only a matter of time). If you’re looking for a sign you should get bangs, this might be it. Emmys night bangs sightings included Nicole Byer, Mandy Moore, and Kaley Cuoco, all offering their take on the trend. But perhaps the most standout looks of the night included extra-sharp, extra-long stiletto nails. We’re loving the look, but it’s one to try at your own risk.

Below, see all of the best beauty moments and trends from the 2021 Primetime Emmys.

Aidy Bryant

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant looked like she was right out of a fairytale wearing a red floral headband and matching lipstick.

Yara Shahidi

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi wore the perfect shade of Kelly green eyeshadow to match her dress.

Mandy Moore

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With curtain bangs, a high ponytail, and a red lip, Mandy Moore is giving us the best fall beauty inspiration.

Taraji P. Henson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We can’t decide what we love more, Taraji’s perfect bun or her sharp garnet nails.

Cynthia Erivo

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo’s extra-long French manicure is Hollywood glamour at it’s most extreme.

Kathryn Hahn

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathyn Hahn’s side swept beachy waves look effortlessly chic.

Kayley Cuocu

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We’re so happy to see Kayley Cuouco still has her bangs from The Flight Attendant at the Emmys.

Samara Wiley

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Samara Wiley took her side part up a notch with a partially shaved head.

Jennifer Coolidge

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The White Lotus’ Tanya McQuoid would definitely approve of Jennifer Coolidge’s silky blowout.

Nicole Byer

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We’re loving Nicole Byer’s take on the full and flirty Brigitte Bardot updo.

Kerry Washington

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is there anything more classic than Kerry Washington’s statement red lip and sleek chignon?

Beanie Feldstein

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A vision in peach, Beanie Feldstein wore a monochromatic makeup look including coral blush and lipstick.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross evoked her disco queen mother Diana with her full, blown-out fro.

Elizabeth Olsen

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen modernized 1920s finger waves with a shorter, cool-girl hair length.

Emma Einbinder

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Flipped out ends and a skinny headband are just the right finishing touches to Hannah Einbinder’s elegant look.

Sarah Paulson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson was also on the matching dress and makeup trend with this impeccable hot red lip.

Emma Corrin

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Corrin wore imperceptible makeup and a bonnet covering her hair, but their pointy black nails peeking out of fingerless gloves gave us all the beauty inspiration we need.

Madeline Brewer

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madeline Brewer stunned with platinum blonde bombshell hair, complete with flirty face framing layers.

Angela Basset

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angela Basset cemented her status as red carpet royalty with half pulled back hair and thick lashes.

MJ Rodriguez

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez’s mermaid waves are gorgeous, but her incredible stiletto nails steal the show.

Micheala Coel

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In another matching dress and makeup moment, Michaela Coel shocks in electric yellow eyeliner.

Issa Rae

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Issa Rae paired sparkly purple eyeshadow and an even more sparkly diamond grill.

Annie Murphy

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s hard to look cooler than Annie Murphy does with her rooty blonde hair in loose waves and an unexpected fuchsia lip.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy gave served up a princess look with her icy blonde hair an intricate updo and Hollywood red lipstick.