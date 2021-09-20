Between the MTV VMAs, the Met Gala, and now the 2021 Emmys, it’s been a busy couple of weeks for our favorite celebrities. We’ve celebrated music, fashion, and now we’re ready to talk about the best TV of 2021. We’re loving seeing the stars out at IRL red carpets and award shows, if for no other reason than we love to see what they’re wearing from head to toe. In particular, the hair, makeup, and nail looks have all been on point and the beauty train shows no sign of slowing down. The best beauty looks of the 2021 Emmys are all about bright, poppy color, Hollywood glamour, and almost dangerously long nails. As a more traditional awards event, the Emmys are serving us more wearable beauty looks and that means, more inspiration for looks that we want to recreate at home– and actually might.

Although we’re already thinking about fall, that doesn’t limit us to moody colors for makeup and nails. The arrivals at the 2021 Emmys indicate that bright colors are still very in for this upcoming season. You can’t go wrong matching your eyeshadow color to your bright dress like Yara Shahidi or pairing a red lip with anything. As for hair, Aidy Bryant and Hannah Einbinder are making the case to bring back headbands (it was only a matter of time). If you’re looking for a sign you should get bangs, this might be it. Emmys night bangs sightings included Nicole Byer, Mandy Moore, and Kaley Cuoco, all offering their take on the trend. But perhaps the most standout looks of the night included extra-sharp, extra-long stiletto nails. We’re loving the look, but it’s one to try at your own risk.

Below, see all of the best beauty moments and trends from the 2021 Primetime Emmys.

Aidy Bryant Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aidy Bryant looked like she was right out of a fairytale wearing a red floral headband and matching lipstick.

Yara Shahidi Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yara Shahidi wore the perfect shade of Kelly green eyeshadow to match her dress.

Mandy Moore Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With curtain bangs, a high ponytail, and a red lip, Mandy Moore is giving us the best fall beauty inspiration.

Taraji P. Henson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We can’t decide what we love more, Taraji’s perfect bun or her sharp garnet nails.

Cynthia Erivo Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo’s extra-long French manicure is Hollywood glamour at it’s most extreme.

Kathryn Hahn Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kathyn Hahn’s side swept beachy waves look effortlessly chic.

Kayley Cuocu Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We’re so happy to see Kayley Cuouco still has her bangs from The Flight Attendant at the Emmys.

Samara Wiley Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samara Wiley took her side part up a notch with a partially shaved head.

Jennifer Coolidge Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The White Lotus’ Tanya McQuoid would definitely approve of Jennifer Coolidge’s silky blowout.

Nicole Byer Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We’re loving Nicole Byer’s take on the full and flirty Brigitte Bardot updo.

Kerry Washington Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Is there anything more classic than Kerry Washington’s statement red lip and sleek chignon?

Beanie Feldstein Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A vision in peach, Beanie Feldstein wore a monochromatic makeup look including coral blush and lipstick.

Tracee Ellis Ross Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross evoked her disco queen mother Diana with her full, blown-out fro.

Elizabeth Olsen Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen modernized 1920s finger waves with a shorter, cool-girl hair length.

Emma Einbinder Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Flipped out ends and a skinny headband are just the right finishing touches to Hannah Einbinder’s elegant look.

Sarah Paulson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Paulson was also on the matching dress and makeup trend with this impeccable hot red lip.

Emma Corrin Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Corrin wore imperceptible makeup and a bonnet covering her hair, but their pointy black nails peeking out of fingerless gloves gave us all the beauty inspiration we need.

Madeline Brewer Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madeline Brewer stunned with platinum blonde bombshell hair, complete with flirty face framing layers.

Angela Basset Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Angela Basset cemented her status as red carpet royalty with half pulled back hair and thick lashes.

MJ Rodriguez Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MJ Rodriguez’s mermaid waves are gorgeous, but her incredible stiletto nails steal the show.

Micheala Coel Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In another matching dress and makeup moment, Michaela Coel shocks in electric yellow eyeliner.

Issa Rae Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Issa Rae paired sparkly purple eyeshadow and an even more sparkly diamond grill.

Annie Murphy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s hard to look cooler than Annie Murphy does with her rooty blonde hair in loose waves and an unexpected fuchsia lip.