Between the MTV VMAs, the Met Gala, and now the 2021 Emmys, it’s been a busy couple of weeks for our favorite celebrities. We’ve celebrated music, fashion, and now we’re ready to talk about the best TV of 2021. We’re loving seeing the stars out at IRL red carpets and award shows, if for no other reason than we love to see what they’re wearing from head to toe. In particular, the hair, makeup, and nail looks have all been on point and the beauty train shows no sign of slowing down. The best beauty looks of the 2021 Emmys are all about bright, poppy color, Hollywood glamour, and almost dangerously long nails. As a more traditional awards event, the Emmys are serving us more wearable beauty looks and that means, more inspiration for looks that we want to recreate at home– and actually might.
Although we’re already thinking about fall, that doesn’t limit us to moody colors for makeup and nails. The arrivals at the 2021 Emmys indicate that bright colors are still very in for this upcoming season. You can’t go wrong matching your eyeshadow color to your bright dress like Yara Shahidi or pairing a red lip with anything. As for hair, Aidy Bryant and Hannah Einbinder are making the case to bring back headbands (it was only a matter of time). If you’re looking for a sign you should get bangs, this might be it. Emmys night bangs sightings included Nicole Byer, Mandy Moore, and Kaley Cuoco, all offering their take on the trend. But perhaps the most standout looks of the night included extra-sharp, extra-long stiletto nails. We’re loving the look, but it’s one to try at your own risk.
Below, see all of the best beauty moments and trends from the 2021 Primetime Emmys.