Rosalía’s Preppy Headband, Sydney Sweeney ’80s Prom Makeover, and More of The Best Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week

As Lady Gaga once said, “No sleep! Bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place.” Coming in hot, September’s blitz of parties hasn’t stopped just yet. London and Milan fashion weeks followed New York’s shows complete with their own celebrity sightings, in the front row, on red carpets and at lavish after parties.

Naomi Campbell exercised her full supermodel powers as she watched Prada’s spring runway show in side-swept bangs and rectangular sunglasses, reviving her ’90s era voluminous blowout. At a more private (but still highly photographed) event Sydney Sweeney took on a full ’80s persona for her vintage prom-themed birthday party, replete with neon lights, disco balls, and pink tinsel—but perhaps more importantly, wearing a faux perm, heavy eyeshadow, and serious glitter.

If you have an occasion of your own to celebrate this month—be it a fashion party or a birthday party—the past week had been chock full of major hair and makeup looks worth copycatting. Here, NYLON makes it easy to keep up with some of the coolest celebrity beauty moments. Read on and maybe you'll be inspired to throw over-the-top birthday bash or maybe get Doja Cat-esque mullet. Who knows?

Rosalia’s Preppy Prada Headband

Sydney Sweeney’s ’80s Prom Makeover

Doja Cat’s Rave-Worthy Mullet

Gigi Hadid’s Mermaid Waves

Naomi Campbells’ Blowout Bangs

Halle Bailey Latte Makeup and Nails

Hanni’s Step Bangs

Dove Cameron’s Chrome Cat Eye