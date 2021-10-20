Billie Eilish’s Debut Fragrance, Eilish, Is Set To Come Out This Fall

This has been such an amazing season for the beautiful Billie Eilish. After graciously co-hosting this year’s Met Gala and dropping her own Air Jordan 1 sneaker, the singer-songwriter is now releasing her own personal fragrance. The debut fragrance is named, understandably, Eilish.

On Wednesday October 20th, Eilish posted to her Instagram announcing the upcoming release of her fragrance captioning an alluring photo of herself holding the new scent’s bronze bottle. The “Lost Cause” singer shared just how excited she is for her first fragrance saying, “i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance “Eilish” with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD.” Everyone is now waiting expectantly to find out what exactly is Billie’s favorite scent.

The namesake fragrance, Eilish, comes in an elegantly sculpted bottle shaped like a bust sculpture of a woman featuring Billie’s reported favorite parts of the body; the chest, neck, and collarbone. The scent will be a warm Amber gourmand scent, which sounds cozy and delicious for fall and layering with snuggly sweaters.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you,” the artist said in an official statement.

Eilish, the fragrance, opens up with sweet florals, juicy citrus and red berries leading to more mouth-watering notes including spices, cocoa, and vanilla. It dries down to base notes of musks and wood. No wonder this her favorite smell in the entire world, it sounds tasty and irresistible. This marks her first move into the beauty space, begging the question of if there’s more to come. Billie also shared that fragrances have been a big part of her life, as she has been collecting fragrances and unique bottles from all over the world while on tour.

Eilish, will launch exclusively on BillieEilishFragrances.com in November 2021 and will retail for $68. To stay in the loop, you can sign up on the site now for exclusive early access to information for the official drop.

Below, take a closer look at Billie’s first-ever fragrance, Eilish.