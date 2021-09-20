After a long couple of months full of a series of leaks and speculation, Billie Eilish officially announced the release of her new sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand. This also happens to be the singer’s first-ever footwear release.

Known for her over-the-top and ultra-stylish streetwear ‘fits, we trust that Eilish knows exactly what makes a good sneaker. In a recent Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 20, the pop star finally gave fans more details about her partnership, sharing that the new release will feature two Air Jordan silhouettes, revamped with monochrome and gender-neutral designs and sustainability in mind.

“i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 🥰 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee🥳🥳🥳,” Eilish wrote in the Instagram caption.

The Never Been Happier star has been much more conscious of her fashion decisions from an ethical standpoint lately. In addition to her vegan sneaker collaboration, she agreed to have her 2021 Met Gala red carpet look designed by Oscar de la Renta if the brand stopped using fur and her merch drop from February was made while prioritizing the environment, as most items were made from organic fabrics.

As for Eilish’s upcoming Air Jordan sneaker collaboration, the two styles will dropping very soon. Check out what we know so far, what to expect, and how to cop your own pair, below.

What are the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan sneakers?

According to Eilish (and an Air Jordans’ news source), the Billie Eilish x Air Jordans will come in two monochrome colorways and is 100% vegan, made from over 20% recycled materials. Although the price point has yet to be revealed, we know that the first pair is a super sleek Air Jordan 15 Retro. The other pair is the classic high-top Air Jordan 1 KO, which comes in the singer’s signature neon green color and is embroidered with her official logo on the tongue tag.

When does Billie Eilish x Air Jordan sneaker collaboration drop?

Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan sneakers will both drop on her official website at store.billieeilish.com starting Monday, Sept. 27. You can also shop the collab on the Nike SNKRS app on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Check back for more details on the upcoming Billie Eilish x Air Jordan collaboration collection as we learn more.