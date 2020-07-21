After spending much of her life in the makeup chair, Britney Spears shared a very relatable reason for wanting to post a makeup-free selfie. It's no secret that the life of a pop star often comes with a glam squad, and after years of being done up, Spears is ready to embrace a new look.

On Monday, July 20, she shared a selfie taken in the sunshine, writing, "Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go .... I mean …. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless .... I think a natural look is the way to go …. it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better."

For the photo, Spears has her hair pulled up, and her bangs extend to just below her eyebrows. She acknowledges that the selfie isn't entirely makeup-free, as she is wearing a single product, saying, "Pssss YES .... I know I’m wearing mascara in this."

She later posted additional selfies from what appears to be the same day. Although these photos come without a statement on her new less is more beauty routine, she again poses in the sunshine. Both photos also feature Spears with bangs, a topic which she addressed in a previous Instagram post.

Ultimately, as Spears alludes to in her messages, beauty is defined on your terms. For her, that includes ditching the makeup and occasionally switching up her hairstyle. As for you, beauty might include a much different routine, and the use of as much makeup as you wish.