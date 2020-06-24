The beauty industry continues its work on creating an environment long in need of inclusion. As brands like Fenty Beauty and Rare Beauty create expansive shade offerings and UOMA Beauty founder, Sharon Chuter, calls on companies to diversify its staff, the Instagram account, Brown Girl Hands wants to change the way companies portray products.

Back in May, Jessica DeFino shared a piece on Medium that asked, Where Are All The Brown Hands? The Medium post questioned brand's continued use of white hands to portray product, noting that nail-focused companies tend to show the least amount of non-white hands on their feeds. As she wrote, she often "lost count" of how long she had to scroll before seeing an image featuring non-white hands.

In the months following DeFino's post, much has changed within the beauty community, and while some have responded to the Black Lives Matter movement, pledging to do better, the Brown Girl Hands Instagram account isn't waiting around, Hypebae reports. Founded by a "Black girl from Miami who loves a good hand photo," the account specifically attributes its origins to DeFino's reporting.

Started on Monday, June 22, the account features the user posing with products, showing off a fresh manicure, and testing out tools. And while the account is relatively new, it's already garnered nearly 300 followers, and dozens of supportive Instagram comments. "Yessss for your beautiful brown hands," one Instagram user wrote.

The necessity of creating a more inclusive social media presence is also what inspired #ColourPopMeBlack, a movement started by two ColourPop fans that focuses on giving Black creators a voice in the MUA and beauty industry.

Scroll through some of the posts from Brown Girl Hands, below.