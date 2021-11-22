Post-breakup hair changes tend to get a bad reputation. Maybe that’s because we’ve all seen too many people attempting questionable bangs or DIY-ing their color over the sink at home when they’re in a fragile state. Camila Cabello, on the other hand — with the help of a full professional glam team — went for a much more dramatic hair change that’s making us, well, green with envy. On Sunday, November 21, Camila took to Instagram to show off a dreamy, mint green hairdo with the caption, “I clean up okay” with a thumbs-up emoji.

It remains to be seen whether this new ice cream hair color is here to stay or whether it’s a temporary look created for a photoshoot, but we could really get used to this Candy Land hair color. Camila often experiments with colorful makeup looks, whether it was jewel-toned purple eye shadow at the Met Gala or geometric fuchsia polka dot eyeliner at the MTV VMAs, but this is the first time we’ve noted a hair color switch-up that goes beyond the range of classic, rich brunette shades.

The hairdo comes courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who recently gave Britney her fresh, post-conservatorship hair color. But the color is not the only attention-grabbing element of Camila’s new hair: The sky-high volume and fluffy, swooping bang make the style seem all the more like a candy confection. The full look also included a coordinated satin mint green dress with a collar, cut-out deep neckline, and oversized ruffled sleeves styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her makeup was similarly impeccably matched with icy, iridescent blue-green eyeshadow by makeup artist Patrick Ta. For those who are unprepared to go green with their hair color, this sparkly wintergreen makeup look is an off-beat color to consider for holiday party makeup inspiration.

Below, get an even closer eye on the full glam look in motion. Giannetos’ captioned his Instagram video, “CA MINT A” with a blue heart emoji. Here’s hoping we see more unexpected hair color shades in the upcoming season.