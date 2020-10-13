Cardi B Kicked Off Her Birthday Weekend With Her Longest Nails Yet

When it comes to nail length, the limit does not exist for Cardi B. The rapper is constantly swapping out her nail art, always choosing a look that's bigger and bolder than her last. After wearing one of her most memorable looks ever — a routine featuring head-to-toe pearls — Cardi B had another major beauty moment, wearing one of her longest manicures ever.

Partnering with Rebook for the launch of a shoe collection, Cardi B announced the exciting news with a manicure inspired by the brand. Sharing a promotional image from the campaign on her birthday, Cardi B accompanied an athletic outfit with a light blue manicure.

Her stiletto nails came with serious length, and as Allure noted, the look featured an artistic homage to Reebok. Each nail was painted sky blue, and atop the light backing, dark blue Rebook logos were added. She matched the manicure's coloring to her eye makeup, lining her bottom lids with bright blue liner. The remainder of her beauty routine included a high ponytail with curled ends, thin eyebrows, and a glossy lip.

Courtesy of Reebok

Of course, as it was her birthday weekend, the Reebok manicure wasn't the only new nail art of note from Cardi B. She later went super glam, pairing a updo featuring voluminous curls with another set of stiletto nails. Both looks were quite a far departure in length from a short August manicure. At the time, Cardi B said she was working on her nail strength, admitting that she hated short nails.

Launching a shoe collection is quite the way to ring in your 28th birthday, and on top of the announcement, Cardi B was also surprised with her very own birthday billboard. Sharing a video of the gift on Instagram, she captured the sign, which featured a picture of her alongside her daughter, Kulture. "Happy Birthday Mommy," the sign read.

