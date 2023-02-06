Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Wore His & Hers Goth Manis To The Grammys

After starting to date in June of 2022, Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker did their first joint interview last week at Spotify's Best New Artist Party in West Hollywood. Reflecting on the beginning of their dating journey, Charli told ET that “so many things have happened” since they started dating. "Whether it was Dancing With the Stars or his own music journey,” she said. “And it's been really nice to kind of watch each other and be there to support each other through all of these crazy times and, you know, get to do things like this together and dress up. It's always been very fun.”

The couple’s next “dress up” event? None other than the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th in Los Angeles. Only a few days after their first interview, the couple brought their coupley energy to the red carpet for music’s biggest night by wearing coordinated looks. 18-year old D'Amelio’s wore a structured black mini dress by Carolina Herrera and 19-year-old Barker sported a black Alexander McQueen suit sans shirt, the two both wore silver chain jewelry. To take the couples matching up another knotch, the D’Amelio and Barker even wore matching his and hers black manicures.

To complete their all-black ensembles, celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce (a fave collaborator of matching manicure couple MGK and Megan Fox) used CND nail products to create the goth nails of all of our dreams. “Both Charli and Landon wore black, and we wanted to ensure the nails were an extension of the look. We wanted to stay classy but add a little bit of edge,” says Boyce. “We went with a classic glossy black nail in medium-length almond shaped that elongated Charli’s hands, with a chunky piece of chain cuff,” Boyce explains of the “hers” mani. For Landons mani, “we wanted [the look] to complement Charli’s with smaller chain pieces wrapping around his cuticle.”

Courtesy of CND CND Shellac Gel Polish in Black Pool

Boyce revealed the breakdown of how she achieved both manicures on her Instagram last night, which explained how she used CND Shellac Gel Polish in Black Pool as the base for Barker and D’Amelio’s looks. Then she says she adhered tiny 3D silver chain cuffs at the base of D’Amelio’s nail and secured them in place with CND Plexigel Builder Gel. For Barker’s Grammy nails, she used the same polish color and chains, but cut them up into little pieces and wrapped it around the cuticle line.

Barker’s famous father, Travis Barker, often coordinates manicures with his wife Kourtney Kardashian—often with the help of Boyce’s nail artistry. With this matching Grammys look, it appears the Gen Z influencer couple plan on following in the footsteps of the matchy matchy couples that have come before them, and we can expect more coordinated red carpet moments to come.