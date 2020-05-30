30 Cheap At-Home Grooming Products That Make A Big Impact

If you love to pamper yourself, odds are you’ve spent a fair share of money on things that were touted as “miraculous,” but in reality, it turned out to be anything but. It happens to even the most knowledgeable beauty lovers; After all, with trends frantically evolving and countless tools, products, and treatments making different claims, sorting the hidden gems from the snake oil can be tricky. It’s tempting to assume that pricier items will work better or that paying a professional will guarantee better results. The frustrating fact, though, is that’s not always true. In fact, many cheap at-home grooming products make a big impact — but without insider knowledge, knowing which money-saving beauty products are actually worth buying can be hard to figure out.

Lucky for you, you have insider knowledge, coming in the form of this handy guide. It’s packed with affordable beauty and grooming products that’ll make a huge difference in your life, either because they’re super effective, save you a ton of money, make your routine quicker and easier, or — most commonly — do some combination of all the above. You’ll find a wide range of products here to pamper and primp practically every inch of your body, ranging from old-school beauty hacks to innovative new products you probably haven’t heard of yet. All of these things do have something in common, though: Each one has earned a stellar reputation among both NYLON editors and Amazon reviewers because despite being affordable and easy to use at home, they all deliver major results.

Ready to achieve salon-worthy results without salon-level prices? Then just keep reading.

1. The Safest Way To Groom Your Bikini Area If You're Prone To Ingrowns & Irritation

Whether you're embracing a full bush or simply want to keep things looking neat between bikini waxes, this skin-friendly hair trimmer is a useful tool to have on hand. Featuring a hypoallergenic blade that's specifically designed for sensitive skin, the battery-operated grooming gadget has five different settings, making it easy to get as a close a crop as you prefer. Reviewers say it's well-made, easy to use, and, most importantly, super effective. "Not to be too graphic, this thing can clear a rainforest," one person joked.

2. An Oddly Satisfying Way To Make Your Feet Feel As Soft As A Baby's Bottom

When it comes to experiences that are a bit gross, yet oddly satisfying at the same time, it's hard to top the feeling of watching dead skin peel off your feet in sheets after applying this foot mask. Similar to the Baby Foot mask that's become popular in recent years, this set comes with two masks, which look like socks made of plastic grocery bags, and are packed with natural chemical exfoliants that work to soften your feet. Wear them for an hour and wait — within days, a layer of dead skin will begin peeling off your feet (yes, kind of like a snake), revealing the baby-soft skin underneath.

3. The Cult-Favorite Facial Razors That Are Great For So Many Reasons

Cleaning up your brows has never been simpler — or more painless — thanks to Tinkle eyebrow razors. Sold in a pack of three, each razor has a single, sharp stainless steel blade, which effortlessly removes even the tiniest of hairs from the brow area (or any other part of your face) without causing razor burn. The razors are also great for at-home dermaplaning, which will leave your skin impossibly smooth — kind of like the foot masks above.

4. A Tool That Makes It Easy To Give Yourself Professional-Level Manicures At Home

Save yourself a trip to the nail salon and give yourself a professional-grade manicure at home with this deluxe nail drilling kit. Safe for use on natural, gel, or acrylic nails, the user-friendly device comes with 11 different attachments to grind, carve, cut, and polish your nails, remove gel polish, and so much more. Once you own it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

5. The Cult-Favorite Nail Cream That Reviewers Call "Life Changing"

For over 25 years, people have sworn by this Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream to give them stronger, healthier nails and cuticles. While dozens of competitors have come up with similar products, nothing else has managed to achieve the cult-like status of the original. Packed with nourishing ingredients like coconut and jojoba oil, multiple reviewers say the concentrated formula’s results are “a miracle.”

6. An Easy, Efficient Way To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair — & It's Totally Painless

It's difficult to overstate the passion Amazon shoppers have for this hair remover gadget — in over 8,000 glowing positive reviews, fans say it's "easy to use," "works like a charm," and is "truly a life changer." The battery-operated device’s sharp rotating blade painlessly removes unwanted hair without causing pain or irritation. It's safe to use daily without waiting for regrowth, and because the blade is housed in an 18-karat gold-plated protective head, there's no need to worry about accidentally cutting yourself.

7. A Luxurious Cuticle Oil That's Made With Soothing Milk & Honey

Hydration is the key to healthy nails and cuticles. When regular lotion just won't cut in, turn to this Cuccio Cuticle Conditioner to heal and pamper peeling cuticles and dry, brittle nails. In addition to a blend of moisturizing oils, the best-selling product is formulated with natural honey, which is known for its soothing, nourishing properties, and milk-derived lactic acid, which works to refresh and soften both the skin and nails.

8. A More Efficient Alternative To A Pumice Stone

Garnering over 8,000 positive reviews thus far, this electronic foot file is a fan-favorite among Amazon reviewers who say the battery-operated gadget removes calluses and dead skin much more quickly and effectively than pumice stones can. "It truly is a miracle worker, and worth every penny. The positive reviews speak for themselves," wrote one reviewer.

9. An At-Home Waxing Kit That Doesn't Use Messy Strips

This Sally Hansen waxing kit contains everything you'd need to remove unwanted hair from your face in the comfort of your own home. Because the wax is designed to be warmed up in the microwave and applied directly to your skin using the included applicator, you won't have to deal with any messy wax strips, making the notoriously tricky process significantly less intimidating. The kit also comes with tweezers, after-care lotion, and detailed instructions.

10. The Fan-Favorite Cleansing Brush That Comes With Tons Of Useful Attachments

Amazon reviewers can't seem to stop recommending this facial cleansing brush, swearing it performs at least as well as popular competitors, despite costing a mere fraction of the price. Fully waterproof and portable, the battery-operated device has two speed settings, plus seven interchangeable heads with a whole range of useful functions, including makeup removal, cleansing, exfoliating, massaging, and even a pumice stone for callus removal.

11. Two Stainless Steel Tools To Pamper & Groom Your Cuticles

This simple kit is the only thing you'll ever need to keep your cuticles in tip-top shape. It comes with a cuticle clipper and pusher made of professional-grade stainless steel, both with ergonomic designs, non-slip handles, and precision tips that prevent cuts and other accidents. Well-made and travel-friendly, the two tools comes packaged in a resealable storage pouch made of durable PVC.

12. This Clarifying Scalp Scrub That Uses Natural Ingredients To Remove Product Buildup, Combat Itchiness, & More

Removing product buildup is one of the most effective ways to make your hair shinier and more voluminous — once you've incorporated this clarifying scalp scrub into your routine, you'll understand exactly how essential this step really is. Designed to be used in the shower before shampooing, the scrub is packed with natural clarifying ingredients, including tea tree, apple cider vinegar, witch hazel, and sage oil. In addition to removing buildup, it can also help provide relief from itchiness and dandruff.

13. An Affordable, Long-Lasting Alternative To Waxing

Another way to remove unwanted body hair at home, this user-friendly epilator is ideal for grooming larger areas of the body, like the legs. Unlike shaving, epilating removes hair at the root for results that last up to two weeks. Unlike waxing, most people find epilating relatively easy to do at home, and it's clearly more affordable than going to a salon for a wax. That said, it's not for everyone — some people find the process more painful than others, and if you have sensitive skin, it's smart to test the device on a small area first. Good luck!

14. The Best Way To Pop A Pimple Without Making Things Worse

You really shouldn't pop, poke, or prod a blemish at all, but let's be honest — at times, the temptation can be impossible to resist. Invest in this simple extraction kit now, so next time you feel your resolve starting to slip, at least you'll have the necessary tools to extract blackheads, whiteheads, and other blemishes the right way. The kit comes with six stainless steel bottlenecks, needles, and tweezers of various sizes, all neatly packaged in a smooth leather carrying case. Afterward, don't forget to apply a cute pimple patch to prevent outside bacteria from making the blemish worse.

15. A Compact Hair Trimmer That's Precise Enough To Hit Hard-To-Reach Areas

Use this precision trimmer by Conair to quickly and effectively remove hair from, well, any area of your body where you don't want it. Compact and portable, the battery-operated device comes with a wide blade for face and body trimming, two eyebrow combs, and a special attachment for hard-to-reach places like the nose and ears.

16. An Exfoliating Brush That Massages Away Ingrown Hairs

To prevent ingrown hairs and irritation from shaving, nothing is more key than proper exfoliation. While there are many ways to get the job done, it's hard to find a more effective, fuss-free method than this exfoliating brush. Made of hypoallergenic, easy-to-clean ABS and silicone, the unique spike-style bristles are specially designed to combat ingrown hairs and razor bumps on any area of the body. Bonus: It feels pretty great as a body massager, too.

17. A Heavenly Scented Body Scrub For Incredibly Soft Skin

Get baby-soft skin from your neck to your toes with this decadent body scrub from Dove. Not only does it smell amazing, but it leaves skin incredibly smooth and soft, thanks to a blend of exfoliating and moisturizing ingredients. It's a nice step to incorporate into any at-home spa session, and it makes a big difference in less than a minute. You can use it to soften the hard skin on your feet, too.

18. These Affordable Tools To Help Avoid Disaster When Cutting Your Own Hair

If you've already cut your own bangs and you're still thirsting for more, be sure to invest in Tinkle's best-selling hair trimmers before giving yourself a full-blown haircut at home. The comb-like device is equipped with two dual-sided stainless steel razors: One is best for thicker hair, while the other is ideal for thinner hair and more subtle shaping. While leaving major hair transformations is still probably best left to the professionals, this simple tool makes it far easier to give yourself a blended, natural-looking trim.

19. A Centuries-Old Skin Care Secret With A Whole Range Of Benefits

Seemingly overnight, dry brushing has become one of the biggest trends in the beauty world, although the practice has actually been around for centuries. It's not hard to see the timeless appeal: By simply brushing your dry skin, you'll be able to reap a whole host of benefits, like softer skin and increased blood flow. The canvas strap and round wooden handle make this particular brush super easy to hold and manage, and its compact size means it's portable enough to bring along when you're traveling.

20. The Tempered Glass Nail Files That You Won't Be Able To Live Without

If you thought all nail files are pretty much the same, well, you've probably never tried one of these. Hand-crafted in the Czech Republic of durable tempered glass, they not only work way better than flimsier foam or emery files, but also stay sharp for much longer and are far less likely to damage your nails. Still not convinced? Check out the review section — of the nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers who left feedback about the files, a whopping 86% gave them a perfect five-star rating. Once you use a glass nail file, you'll never look back.

21. A Fast & Easy Way To Make Your Teeth Noticeably Whiter

When it comes to safe, easy, and affordable ways to get whiter teeth, Crest Whitestrips are the reigning authority. This kit includes enough strips for 10 full whitening treatments, plus two One Hour Express bonus treatments, a more concentrated formula that provides seriously noticeable results in 60 minutes.

22. A Four-In-One Tool To Care For Your Natural Nails

Pamper your natural nails with this dual-sided nail care block by Tweezerman. Each of the surfaces on its four sides has a different purpose — file, buff, smooth, and shine — to not only keep your natural nails looking gorgeous, but also to help them grow longer and stronger over time. Conveniently, the color-coded surfaces can easily be removed and replaced (a generous amount of extra pads are included), so you won't need to worry about one side wearing out before the others.

23. A Waterproof Foot File That's Rust-Resistant — & Kinda Pretty

For a product that's basically a cheese grater for your feet, this stainless steel callus remover looks surprisingly ... glamorous? The chrome-like bronze finish actually comes from laser plating, which makes it both corrosion-proof and waterproof. This allows you to use it in the shower, when your feet are soft and callus removal is easier (that said, it's safe and effective to use on dry feet, too). Other highlights include the slip-proof, ergonomic handle, and the fact that it comes with a cute little nail brush.

24. The $6 Brow Product That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of

When a $6 eyebrow product has nearly 10,000 reviews and still manages to keep its near-perfect 4.5-star rating, you know it's worth paying attention. The two-sided pencil features an angled, pointed tip to add natural-looking color and definition on one end, and a spoolie brush for blending on the other. Admittedly, nothing too groundbreaking — but reviewers say the product delivers truly exceptional results, especially if your natural brows are very sparse or light.

25. A Two-In-One Lip Treatment That Both Exfoliates & Moisturizes

Super-powered natural moisturizers like Hawaiian nut oil and shea butter make this popular lip scrub incredibly nourishing, while raw sugar cane crystals help slough away dead skin. After using it, your lips will instantly feel softer, smoother, and noticeably more hydrated. Plus, because the exfoliation removes flakes and dead skin from your lips, any lip color you apply will go on more smoothly and continue to look better throughout the day.

26. A Luxurious Oil To Pamper Your Bikini Area

As a brand, Fur has significantly contributed to the shifting conversation surrounding femininity and pubic hair. Keeping in line with the woman-owned brand's aim to emphasize personal choice when it comes to body hair, their original Fur Oil is great whether you shave, wax, or go au natural. It's formulated to prevent ingrowns, razor burn, and other irritation, and to nourish and moisturize the sensitive skin near the bikini area. Besides, it feels and smells absolutely amazing — who knew anything related to pubic hair could feel this luxe?

27. This Color-Enhancing Conditioner To Preserve Your Color Between Salon Visits

Between salon visits, use this color-enhancing conditioner from Chi to keep your color looking vibrant and rich. In fact, while it's especially great at preserving and balancing the tone of color-treated hair, fans say it brings out the best in natural hair colors, too. The nourishing formula can be used every day in place of your regular conditioner, or weekly as a conditioning treatment. Choose from 11 colors, including bold shades like teal and neon pink.

28. A Smart Way To Simplify At-Home Gel Manicures

Traditionally, the curing process required for gel manicures leaves behind a sticky, gunky residue, which needs to be wiped off with a special cleanser. Enter this no wipe gel manicure kit, which consists of a base coat and top coat for DIY gel manicures. The two-step process gives you all the benefits that make gel manicures such a dream — the long-lasting, chip-proof color, the glossy finish, the quick drying time — in as few steps as possible. It's worth noting that you'll still need a UV curing lamp and gel nail polish to give yourself a gel manicure, but this kit is still a must-have.

29. The "Miracle" Foot Cream That Reviewers Swear By To Repair Dry, Cracked Feet

Of the nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers who rated O'Keefe's Healthy Feet foot cream, a full 88% left a positive rating. In the reviews section, thousands of people swear it's the only product that's ever helped their dry, cracked feet, and that noticeable results appear shockingly quickly. "This product literally changed the texture of my feet overnight," one reviewer excitedly shared. "I put the Healthy Feet on, put on socks and went to sleep. Today I have soft feet that look healthy! I am now a permanent customer of O'Keefe's."

30. A Deep-Cleansing Scalp Treatment With Refreshing Tea Tree & Mint

Packed with refreshing and clarifying ingredients like tea tree, peppermint, witch hazel, and mint, this OGX scalp treatment is a safe and effective way to remove product buildup from your hair and scalp without stripping away their essential natural oils. The naturally derived formula aims to leave hair looking smooth, silky, and shiny, with tons of body and volume starting at the scalp.