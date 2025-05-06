The girls are already begging for passionfruit margs and fewer steps, probably, but the Met Gala 2025 red carpet is just getting started. In fact, as we’re writing this, the subject of this NYLON exclusive is likely still sitting in impenetrable traffic heading uptown from The Carlyle for fashion’s biggest night: That would be Clairo, who did eventually make it wearing Valentino — with a full face of Valentino Beauty, to boot.

To complement her sculpted Victorian jacket with bows and frilly cuffs, tiered ball skirt, and the house’s $5,800 Le Chat de la Maison clutch, the Grammy nominee channeled Monica Bellucci's timeless elegance, celebrity makeup artist Amber Dreadon tells NYLON. The key words? “Diffused and sexy,” in keeping with the screen siren’s striking — but never over-the-top — beauty.

“We achieved a soft brown smokey eye that added depth and warmth with complementing lips that featured a soft, petal-like rose beige with a pillowy finish,” Dreadon says. (Basically gilding the lily when Clairo’s skin was already prepped using First Aid Beauty.) The exact lip combo, all-too-conveniently linked: Valentino Beauty’s new Puffer Gloss in Warm It Up and Liquirosso Lip & Blush in Catch Me If You Can.

Below, see more of the exact products Dreadon used to create Clairo’s understated Italianate glam.