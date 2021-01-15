You know a video game has truly made social impact when the lines between it and real life quickly begin to mesh. One of the most hottest games to reach that surface is Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with it's realistic updates to avatars hair and facial features to them wearing pop cultures most favorite designer's. Theres no question of the amount of love the game has received—and it's newest venture with beauty brand ColourPop Cosmetics is no different.

On January 15, ColourPop Cosmetics announced its latest partnership with the popular Nintendo switch game via Instagram. The 11-piece collection includes four eyeshadow palettes, three lip tints, two blushes, a glitter gel and a new Super Shock Shadow shade — all inspired by islands and characters in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Along with the fun and playful colors inspired by the popular game, the names of the products are just as unique and true to the game as any Animal Crossing fan would expect. The Nook, Inc. Palette is inspired by none other than character Tom Nook as well as Timmy and Tommy and features four different turquoise greens and blues pressed matte, metallic, and shimmer shades. As well as the What a Hoot Palette which features warm nudes in both mattes and shimmers inspired by owl sibling duo Blathers and Celeste.

Courtesy of ColourPop Cosmetics

The duo lip tints come in various shades of reds, peaches, and nudes all inspired by the brightly colored fruits from the game truly bringing the Animal Crossing experience to life. The glitter gel comes in a warm gold and copper tone while the latest Super Shock Shadow shade is an icy peachy pink with hot pink and silver undertones.

To get you even more immersed and excited for the super bright and colorful launch, ColourPop will have an official ColourPop Island in Animal Crossing where you can create your own custom in-game look with illustrated clothing by @acnhfashion.

Mark your calendars because the ColourPop x Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection will officially be available on Thursday, Jan. 28th, 2021 on ColourPop.com and with a later release on Sunday, Feb. 14th at Ulta.com. For now, you can take a closer look at the new collection below.

Courtesy of ColourPop Cosmetics

Courtesy of ColourPop Cosmetics