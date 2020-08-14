You Can Now Wear Marine Serre, Fenty, & Raf Simons On 'Animal Crossing'

If you need more outfit ideas for Animal Crossing, Klarna has you covered. The payments and shopping platform has teamed up with Animal Crossing Fashion Archive's Kara Chung to recreate some of the most-wanted designer and streetwear items on the market. Handpicked by DJ/influencer Micah "Noodles" Mahinay, the digital offerings include Marine Serre's popular moon-print shirt, tie-dye tops from Fenty, Raf Simons' smiley face sweater, and more.

You'll be able to add these pieces to your virtual wardrobe on Monday, August 17, when Klarna will host a pop-up shop on Mahinay's island at at 10 p.m. ET within the game. For access, follow Mahinay on Instagram (@noodz), and on Monday, she'll be inviting followers to DM her and will give a limited number of gamer guests the chance to visit the island and shop. If you'd rather watch the action go down from the sidelines, Mahinay will be live-streaming her island on Twitch, as well.

Plus, you'll have the chance to wear these garments IRL, too. Once you've dressed up your Animal Crossing avatar in a new fit, share a screenshot on Instagram Stories and tag @klarna.usa, which will automatically enter you into a contest to win the actual item.

Check out all of designer items for Animal Crossing, courtesy of Klarna, below.

Courtesy of Klarna

