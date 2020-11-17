Textured Hair Is Finally Coming to Animal Crossing

Major changes are coming for your island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The hit Nintendo Switch game announced the details of its upcoming winter 2020 update, and the new material has some on social media celebrating.

Available for download on November 19, the free update features brand new holiday-themed material, including celebratory events for your island dwellers to partake in, and a few new characters. On November 26, players can participate in "Turkey Day," complete with the help of a turkey chef named Franklin, and on December 24, you can enjoy Toy Day. Toy Day comes with festive island decorations and Jingle, a black-nosed reindeer.

The update also features some new goodies that players had previously asked for. Your character can now act out a number of new reactions, including sitting down and waving. Plus, players can also now work out, partaking in yoga or cardio activity.

New hairstyles are also included in the update, including textured hairstyles. Players had previously called for more inclusive hair options, and this update appears to include five, including an afro style.

After the announcement on Twitter was posted, some players thanked Nintendo and the game. "Swear to god i didn't think id get my hairstyle in the game man, this update is blessed," one person remarked. "It’s actually really cool they listened to the community regarding adding more inclusive hairstyles," another person noted.

Aside from this update, Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes with a customization feature that has allowed both players and brands to create additional outfits and features. Along with new eyebrows, other notable created content has featured makeup, an expanded offering of skin and body types, and outfits from brands including Fenty and Raf Simmons.

See all the new winter goodies arriving to your island this month, below.