In the never-ending world of Animal Crossing: New Horizon, it seems that just about anything is possible. The highly popular Nintendo Switch game has become a virtual escape for many, with its island dwellings also doubling as a means of showing off your street style in a time of COVID-19. However, one brand wants your virtual island to become as inclusive as your IRL surroundings.

On August 4, Gillette Venus announced its partnership with graphic designer, Nicole Cuddihy, to co-create a collection of clothing, as well as diverse skin types and skin tones. Available through the use of in-game design codes, which are available for download through an online lookbook, the line will feature the addition of 19 new skin types, and more than 250 designs that will change the appearance of your character.

The "Skinclusive Summer Line" features clothing items that reflect skin types previously not seen in the game, including an off-the-shoulder top that comes with freckles for the face and body, a turquoise bikini that's paired with vitiligo skin, a blue dress paired with acne, and a plus-size bikini.

As part of the collection, players can also add wrinkles, cellulite, birthmarks and moles, psoriasis, rosacea, eczema, and more to their characters. There's also arm hair to add to your character, a skin type that's inclusive of those who have undergone a mastectomy, scars that can be added to legs and arms, and a prosthesis leg.

Due to ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Animal Crossing has been frequently used as a platform for showcasing new brand launches. Tatcha unveiled its very own island to celebrate the launch of its newest skincare product, while brands including Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, and Anna Sui have unveiled special in-game codes that enable players to use specially designed outfits and makeup.