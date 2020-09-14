Thanks to the arrival of QR codes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can get truly creative with the look of their adorable island dwellers. Along with codes focused on changing up your entire outfit, a number of brands, and Animal Crossing creative masterminds, have created beauty-specific codes. Now, thanks to NYX Professional Makeup and Nook Street Market, you can officially get the virtual brows of your dreams.

Nook Street Market, a popular source for originally created QR codes, has unveiled its latest creation. Teaming up with NYX, the pair created four alternative brows for your character. The design, based on the actual NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil, features ombre-brows in four shades including pink, light, medium, and dark.

Codes are provided for each brow option on Nook Street Market's Instagram, and along with a change in face, you can also add a NYX jacket to your virtual closet. As Nook Street Market explains via their Instagram Story FAQ section, you can only use the codes once you've unlocked the Able Sisters Store on your island. From there, you'll want to access the kiosk in the store, and then enter your codes.

Since its debut, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a virtual show for some of the latest trends. Along with specially designed outfits from brands like Betsey Johnson, Marc Jacobs, and Anna Sui, beauty brands including Tatcha and Givenchy have unveiled virtual versions of their IRL products. Earlier this summer, Gillette Venus even collaborated with designer Nicole Cuddihy on a line of more inclusive skin and body-type offerings.

Get the codes you need, below.