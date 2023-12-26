Beautiful headshot of a young black woman, looking down and thinking as she applies moisturizer to ...
NYLON’s Favorite Beauty Products Of December 2023

The best things we tried this month.

At the end of the December, after a month of holiday celebrations, vacations, and obligations, it’s normal to feel like you’re running on empty. Energy lags. Skin looks sallow. Hair feels limp. Luckily, the New Year is the best time to call for a reset. If you’re not ready to make a major change to your appearance like shaving your head or trying out skinny brows, there are still many other less dramatic routes you can go to make your beauty routine feel fresh and provide a revitalized feeling (and look) to kick off 2024.

So, when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, consider having a game plan in place to amp up your skin care, hair care, or makeup routines for a “New Year, new you” vibe. If you don’t know where to start, read on for the best beauty products we tried in December 2023 — and get ready to get glowing.

Triple Prep Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer SPF 40
Supergoop

Supergoop’s new Triple Prep SPF 40 will make it easy to stick to your New Year’s resolution of wearing sunscreen every single day. It’s a pleasure to apply due to its weightless texture and doesn’t leave behind any sticky, pill-y feeling that puts many people off of their daily SPF.

Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner
Sephora

Getting this post-cleanse toner into your routine is basically as simple as adding an extra splash of cool water — except it helps maximize the absorption of the rest of your skin care and offers a serious radiance boost.

Signature Nourishing Facial Mask
Shani Darden

This mask is great for calming a stressed out complexion, but even if you don’t have irritation, 15 minutes makes your skin feel super soft and imparts a pearly luster. Plus, it comes with the perfect brush to apply it with so you can avoid wasting product and getting messy.

Sunlit Blooms
DedCool

The name of this fragrance is spot on — it smells like a warm sunbeam in a field of white flowers. But it also has a yummy vanilla base note that makes it hearty enough to stick around for hours. I want to spray it on all my sweaters so I can catch the occasional whiff of summer to get through these colder days.

Whoop Lash Lash Enhancing Serum
Benefit

One of the the most trustworthy names in high-performance mascara (hello, Fan Fest) just launched a treatment to help your lashes look even more amazing. The formula contains rice protein, plant extracts, and provitamin b5 to help grow soft, lush lashes in as little as six weeks.

GlowTour Duo
dibs

Dibs gave their cult-favorite duo a party-ready makeover. With the added shimmer factor, it’s the only product you need to warm up and revive your complexion when the winter weather zaps your glow.

Bora Barrier Rich Repair Cream
Drunk Elephant

Dry skin can be a (literal) pain, but this thick, buttery cream not only soothes red and chapped skin, but it leaves your skin feeling restored and looking bouncy.

Sol De Janerio Delicia Drench
Sephora

Delicia Drench Body Butter’s fragrance is a little more grown up than that of Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (think, less dessert-like, more warm and woody), but it is every bit as irresistibly delicious. It’s also formulated to be even more nourishing for super dry skin in need of a treat.

k18 damage shield protective conditioner
k18 hair

The brand behind the best leave-in hair-repairing treatment finally dropped a conditioner you can use on your days off from using their miracle mask. Don’t worry, it still leaves your hair soft, detangled, and feeling stronger.

Stem Cell Serum Complex
Uzo Beauty

This no-nonsense serum is full of anti-oxidants (thanks to Swiss apple stem cells), has anti-inflammatory properties, and firms skin, but what you will notice the most are compliments you’ll get when you reach the end of the bottle.