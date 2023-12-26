Beauty
NYLON’s Favorite Beauty Products Of December 2023
The best things we tried this month.
At the end of the December, after a month of holiday celebrations, vacations, and obligations, it’s normal to feel like you’re running on empty. Energy lags. Skin looks sallow. Hair feels limp. Luckily, the New Year is the best time to call for a reset. If you’re not ready to make a major change to your appearance like shaving your head or trying out skinny brows, there are still many other less dramatic routes you can go to make your beauty routine feel fresh and provide a revitalized feeling (and look) to kick off 2024.
So, when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, consider having a game plan in place to amp up your skin care, hair care, or makeup routines for a “New Year, new you” vibe. If you don’t know where to start, read on for the best beauty products we tried in December 2023 — and get ready to get glowing.
Supergoop’s new Triple Prep SPF 40 will make it easy to stick to your New Year’s resolution of wearing sunscreen every single day. It’s a pleasure to apply due to its weightless texture and doesn’t leave behind any sticky, pill-y feeling that puts many people off of their daily SPF.
This mask is great for calming a stressed out complexion, but even if you don’t have irritation, 15 minutes makes your skin feel super soft and imparts a pearly luster. Plus, it comes with the perfect brush to apply it with so you can avoid wasting product and getting messy.
The name of this fragrance is spot on — it smells like a warm sunbeam in a field of white flowers. But it also has a yummy vanilla base note that makes it hearty enough to stick around for hours. I want to spray it on all my sweaters so I can catch the occasional whiff of summer to get through these colder days.
One of the the most trustworthy names in high-performance mascara (hello, Fan Fest) just launched a treatment to help your lashes look even more amazing. The formula contains rice protein, plant extracts, and provitamin b5 to help grow soft, lush lashes in as little as six weeks.
Delicia Drench Body Butter’s fragrance is a little more grown up than that of Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (think, less dessert-like, more warm and woody), but it is every bit as irresistibly delicious. It’s also formulated to be even more nourishing for super dry skin in need of a treat.