Anya Taylor-Joy came and conquered the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The star of Netflix's smash hit The Queen's Gambit secured not only an award for her portrayal of a chess prodigy, but she also turned heads with a seriously wondrous glam routine.

The natural blonde, whose character had red hair in the Netflix series, was channeling old Hollywood and '70s-inspired styling for the evening. Dressed in Dior Haute Couture, Taylor-Joy's look started with her blonde hair parted to the side.

For the hair, Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell included a hint of curl and a lot of sheen. Working in two sections, Russell sprayed each part with Pureology Soft Finish Hairspray. He then went in with a 1 1/4” GHD CURVE Soft Curl Iron and gave complete curls, setting each with a flat clip. From there, he shared that he emulsified a pearl size amount of Pureology Shine Bright Taming Serum in his hands, applying it to the ends and the pieces that framed her face. To ensure that every strand would stay in place, he completed the "glossy glamour" style with a coating of Pureology Lock It Down Spray.

For her makeup, celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, looked to Taylor-Joy's '70s-inspired dress. "I went with a bronzed smokey eye, beautiful lashes, glowing skin and a nude Rouge Dior lip to keep it modern and young. For skin, we used Dior’s Capture Totale Super Potent Serum and C.E.LL. Energy Rich Crème," the makeup artist said.

Adding blush to the face, Eisdell also carefully prepped the lips, beginning with an application of Dior Satin Balm. Ensuring that the lips would retain some moisture throughout the evening, Dior’s Rouge lipstick in #434 Promenade was then applied, and the lips were outlined with Dior’s lip liner pencil in Nude Look.

Of course, no look is complete without a memorable manicure, and Taylor-Joy's included a special tribute to her starring role. Sharing an Instagram peek at her nails, nail artist Kim Truong revealed that, along with sheer pink nails, Taylor-Joy also wore art including miniature chess pieces and a chess board.

Get an Instagram recap of her Golden Globes glam, below.