Dua Lipa Defies Leo Season With An Understated Birthday Mani

Dua Lipa is celebrating her 28th birthday today, August 22 at the very end of Leo season, and she’s spending it on a dreamy vacation. Posting an Ibiza photo dump yesterday, the singer wished herself a happy birthday on Instagram today with a few shots of her night out with friends. “Raving into my 28th year 👾 ~thank you for the birthday wishes,” she wrote as a caption.

While Dua’s birthday outfit was certainly channeling her inner Leo—oversize red sunglasses, silver shell jewelry stacked with pearls, purple jeans with various chains, a Gucci logo bralette, a metallic silver bag, and a sheer orange cardigan—her birthday nails are surprisingly understated. Posing i n the photos with friends, Dua’s nails are notably a short, natural length, square, and painted a milky OPI Bubble Bath-esque shade to go with her over-the-top birthday rave outfit.

Dua’s go-to nail artist Michelle Humphrey has yet to post the new manicure on her feed (although she did wish Dua a happy birthday on her story) but we were able to see the new nails close-up on Dua’s Instagram story, showing her lounging by the pool with her boyfriend Romain Gavras and friends. The soft, sheer color is reminiscent of the viral “glazed donut” nails, with more a more opaque finish, giving the look of white nails from a distance.

We’re sure there’s more celebratory content to come from Dua, along with even more extra birthday outfits. Her new manicure, however, is subtle and versatile enough to work with anything she chooses to wear. It also brings in a more grounded energy as we ready ourselves for Virgo season (starting on August 23) and upcoming fall manicure trends—proving that birthday nails don’t always have to be the star of the show.