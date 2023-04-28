Florence Pugh joined a number of celebrities last night, including Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, and Gal Gadot, at the grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in NYC. The Don't Worry Darling star arrived in a full fairycore ensemble consisting of a sheer mint green Valentino gown with an off-the-shoulder-cape. To complete her ethereal vibe, the actress has brought back her bang era— debuting full wispy bangs at the event and a super sleek lob.

Florence was spotted with micro-bangs earlier this year but has otherwise usually opted for more temporary options (like using the end of her ponytail as wrapped-around statement bangs at this year’s Oscars). The star, however, is no stranger to a drastic hair change, trying out a short mullet and then going from brunette to red to blonde in a matter of months in 2021. Florence’s new wispy, straight-across bangs were matched with a glossy lob cut, worn in a blowout with the ends curled under at the Tiffany & Co. store opening event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peter Lux, Florence’s hairstylist revealed the new cut on his Instagram, with the caption: “Verified I’ve always loved this iconic bob hairstyle which is cut in a blunt convex shape (short at the front and long at the back) with long shear bangs and what I love even more is that we got to do a version of it for tonight’s Tiffany&Co Flagship Store opening in NYC on the stunning @florencepugh.”

Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface (1983) IMDb

Peter used the hashtag #Scarface on the post, comparing the ’do to Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic character Elvira Hancock in the 1983 crime drama Scarface. Paired with smokey eye makeup, blush, and matte pink lips, it’s clear the iconic movie inspired Florence’s new look and we’re here for it. Combining the strong, blunt hair moment with a dreamy and flowing angelic Valentino dress made for red carpet perfection.