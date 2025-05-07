Some are born great, some are... no wait, that’s it — at least within the scope of MAC’s latest nepo-baby-themed campaign starring Amelia Gray (with Lisa Rinna), Zaya Wade, and NYLON It Girl Francesca Scorsese.

To promote the brand’s new Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss — an updated formula that comes in more high-shine shades — the visuals center around the theme of being born famous, a concept with which Scorsese might have just a little familiarity. “It was such an honor for me,” Scorsese tells NYLON. “The whole idea behind the Lipglass Air being the daughter and taking on her legacy in her own way resonated with me, having grown up in the spotlight and trying to create a name for myself.”

Below, we spoke with the actor and filmmaker about name-dropping her dad at a Cold Stone Creamery, dating film people, and continuing to be the best nepo baby she can be.

I don't think we've seen you since the dinner before our Fashion Week party in February — it's good to be speaking with you again.

Oh, yeah. That was so fun. Lauren [McCarthy, NYLON’s editor-in-chief] knows how to throw a nice dinner.

That's so good to hear. It's a big deal having a MAC campaign. How do you feel about joining a long line of cool women?

I've always loved MAC. I think it was honestly the first makeup brand I've ever owned or maybe even ever heard of. It's such a staple in the beauty world. The whole idea behind the Born Famous campaign, I really loved it, and I was so honored to be a part of it.

Do you remember the first time you realized you were born famous?

It was more realizing that my dad was well-known, therefore people knew of me. I remember I was starting to come to terms of what fame was — I might've been maybe 4 or 5. I don't remember exactly how I realized this, but I went up to a woman at Cold Stone Creamery. I just went up to her and I was like, "My dad's Martin Scorsese." She was like, "Wow, that's amazing." I swear. And I was like, "Oh, yeah, OK. People do know him." That's genuinely the first time I think I ever tested it out and realized that, "Oh yeah, this is actually a thing." And award shows, like my dad calling me out when he got his Oscar on TV. That was also when I was like, "Oh, OK. This is different."

Famously, you spoke with NYLON about the nepo-baby label. You also have a project coming out with Chloe Cherry about influencer culture. Between those landmarks, how has your perception of fame and influence changed?

I think I genuinely have realized that I have quite a platform. I am very privileged to be able to have so many people see some of the things I make and also hear things that I say. It's a little intimidating. I've definitely discovered that I also have to be cautious and aware of the things I put out into the world. Not just for myself, also for my dad and my family, because it doesn't just reflect on me.

TikTok is massive for you, and the videos with your dad are so fun. Have there been any video concepts he wasn’t down for?

He is really down for everything. He just didn't want to do dance videos. I was like, "Neither do I. I'm not a dancer. I don't enjoy it, and I think I look a little silly." I was like, "You know what? We'll stick to the little dumb, interrogative questions and whatever." Mostly, I think that one video I did with him... the music is gone off it now, but that one, he was even a little iffy about. I was like, "You can just stand there and I'll just jump around you."

Do you ever think about an idealized relationship you might want to have with social media?

I honestly feel like I've reached an ideal. There's still some ways to go, but I've stopped editing. I've been a lot less critical of myself and the things I share, trying to be as authentic as possible. I think I [could] maybe make more videos about my daily life and even videos about my struggle with my mom and her illness, and just opening up about things some people might not have really seen. I feel like I've already done that with my dad a little bit. I was making these silly little videos and people started to see a completely different side of him, aside from this big Hollywood star. He's just a great dad and a silly, silly old man.

Sam Leach, the writer of your NYLON profile, was saying how much she loved hearing you talk about film bros who have Letterboxd as their whole identity. Have you had more memorable interactions with that sort of person?

Oh, my God. I found that literally every man that I've gone on a date with has a poster of one of my dad's films in their house, so maybe I should stop dating film people. I should stop dating in my industry. Maybe I can find a doctor.

What's your top advice for dealing with them?

Oof. I just let them talk. I act like I'm interested, and then I just stay humble and not really one-up them. It just doesn't do anything to contradict them, because then it turns into a whole thing. I remember I was outside of a club or something. This guy came up to me and was like, "Yeah, tell your dad After Hours sucks." I was like, "OK." What the hell am I going to say to that? I’ve still got to figure out what to do with that, but I think my best bet is to stop dating in the industry.