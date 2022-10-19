Ganni’s First-Ever Beauty Launch is Biodegradable Glitter

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The affordable luxury brand, Ganni just announced their first-ever venture into the beauty space. For this category expanding event, the fashion brand collaborated with clean conscious beauty brand, Submission Beauty. The collaboration was born from the long standing friendship of Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup and Submission Beauty’s founder Zenia Jaeger. Previously, for both theie Spring/Summer 2022 and Fall/Winter 2022 shows, Ganni used Submission Beauty’s plant-based glitters, which now seems to have been a preview of the eventual collaboration. The team up of the brands has resulted in three unique shades of biodegradable glitter in iridescent pink, gold, and silver. The glitters retail for $25 each and are exclusively available on ganni.com, in Ganni stores, and on submissionbeauty.com starting October 19th.

The glitter is formulated in keeping with Submission Beauty’s standards, meaning it’s zero-plastic and plant based. The primary ingredient featured in the glitter launch is cellulose originating from eucalyptus trees, which has the benefit of making the glitter feel softer (better for wearing around the face and eyes) as well as being biodegradable.

With Y2K beauty looks continuing to trend, these sparkles couldn’t have launched at a better time for beauty lovers. Both brands share a love of bold colors, joyful expressions of uniqueness, and a deep commitment to responsibility so this launch is a part of recognizing the shift towards sustainability and responsible luxury in beauty and fashion. The cellulose-based formula is a contribution to both brands efforts to be more sustainable, giving consumers a biodegradable alternative. But worry not, the elevated formula does not compromise the quality of the flash and fun everyone loves about traditional glitter.

So, if you’re a hardcore fan of all that glitters and curious about sustainable beauty, consider this beauty collaboration from Ganni and Submission Beauty your perfect match. Whether you’re adding Ganni’s latest fashions to your cart or checking out with some beauty goodies from Submission Beauty’s site, make sure you throw this in the bag. You don’t want to miss this limited capsule collection which is available at ganni.com and submissionbeauty.com.