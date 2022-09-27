Harry Styles’ Beauty Brand Is Dropping Their First Makeup Collection This Week

Last year, Harry Styles entered the celebrity beauty brand game with the announcement of his boundary-blurring line, Pleasing. Since then, the brand has released multiple nail polish color collections (which was little surprise considering Harry Style’s has long been praised for his nail art) and skin care products along with apparel. Now, the beauty brand is leaning further into the fashion world with their next hotly anticipated drop. On September 27, the brand announced its first-ever collaboration will be a partnership with Brazilian-born, Paris-based fashion designer, Marco Ribeiro.

“Continuing our mission to bring together joyful experiences and stimulating products, this collaboration focuses on intense pigments and offers Pleasing’s first foray into make-up,” the brand captioned the Instagram post sharing the announcement. “Encapsulated across the entire Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection are shared touchpoints of creativity that align Ribeiro’s colorful vision with that of our own.”

This will be the brand’s entry into makeup, which will includes a palette of Pressed Powder Pigments, a trio of Universal Cream Pigments, a multi-use Gloss Medium along with and five new and unique limited-edition shades of nail polish. The announcement video showcases the new bright pigments being used all over the face as well as serving as eyeshadow to create makeup looks complementing the cheerful, saturated polish shades—which are also being mixed and matched for nail art. Ribeiro’s own fashion designs are known for being experimental with strong geometric shapes and bright pops of color. “For me, colors say so much—it’s like a language,” the designer said in Pleasing’s Instagram caption.

Pleasing fans will be pleased to learn that we only need to wait two days before the collaboration will be available. The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro drops on September 29 at 12pm EST and will be available on pleasing.com, alongside their existing product line. With a first collaboration under their belt, there’s no doubt also more exciting new partnerships with other emerging designers to come.