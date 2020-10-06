It seems like only yesterday that nail experts predicted a fall filled with green manicures, and now, some are looking towards the future. ORLY is getting cozy with its holiday and winter 2020 collection, unveiling its All Tangled Up winter nail polish collection.

With shades "inspired by winter's soft side," the six featured polishes encapsulate the colors of the coldest season, with hues including a deep, dark charcoal, and a soft, creamy white. Shades retail for $9.99, and the vegan and cruelty-free polishes do not require a basecoat or a topcoat.

ORLY shared its intentions for the collection of matte and shimmer shades, writing on its website that the line features "dark, woodsy cremes inspired by picturesque cabins covered in winter’s first snow mix with champagne shimmers inspired by hopeful year-end toasts."

Along with a hunter green named "Pine-ing for You," the collection also features a gunmetal shimmer called "Love at Frost Sight" and a champagne-hued shimmer polish named "Let's Get Fizz-icle."

Aspiring nail artists will have to stay tuned to see what other hues pop up in future winter collections from other brands, but based on ORLY's offering, it's clear that green is definitely sticking around. And, while an all-evergreen manicure would look totally chic, you can always combine the color with other must-have winter shades for a clashing style.

Plan your winter manicure and take a look at the newest ORLY polish, below.