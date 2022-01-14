9 Hilary Duff Y2K Hair Looks That Are Trending In 2022

2000s hairstyles have been on the rise for years. First subtly, with a hair clip here or there, and then all of a sudden with more brazen throwback trends, like chunky highlights or black hair streaks, rearing their heads once again in the pop culture.

Hilary Duff is one of the original Y2K stars who wore all these looks, and wore them well, in the ’00s. Next week, over 20 years since Lizzie McGuire first aired, she takes on another sweetheart role in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. We can only hope to see some of these current meets throwback looks in the new series. (We can’t be sure, but in the show trailer, we spot space buns and face-framing tendrils!)

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to wear these Y2K looks, we’ve gone directly to the source. Up ahead, see nine of Hilary Duff’s ’00s hair looks that are once again trending in 2022.