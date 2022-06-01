J.Lo’s Latest Manicure Includes a Shout Out To Ben Affleck

For years, celebrity couples (and regular couples alike) have found ways to memorialize their love on their bodies— the most obvious way being by getting questionable, if cute, couples tattoos. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos, exes Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got the same quote tattooed while together, and MGK and Megan Fox recently got the same voodoo doll tattooed on each of their ring fingers. Girlfriend tattoo king, Pete Davidson even got “Kim” branded on his chest, so that it would be impossible to remove. But what if there was something equally as charming (and cringe) but less permanent? Enter: the boyfriend manicure.

Yesterday, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik posted Jennifer Lopez’s latest manicure on his Instagram. The design he created included a gold “J” and “B” in old English script within a delicate “x” design on J.Lo’s engagement ring finger. The design was also accented with a gold heart on her middle finger. The details matched her engagement ring and were placed on sheer neutral polish on natural nails with a rounded shape. As if there was any question as to whether this was an explicit reference to Ben Affleck, Bachik captioned the post "If you know… then you know 🏹 Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik."

J.Lo isn’t the only celebrity to pay tribute to her partner via her manicure design. At the end of May, Kim Kardashian also wanted to share her excitement over her latest tattooed love. Posting a fresh pink manicure on her Instagram, Kim made sure we got a close-up of a finer nail art detail of the new set that we might have otherwise missed. Her springtime bright, pink gradient nails featured a rhinestone letter “P” on her ring finger. Her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker also both painted each other’s initials on their thumbs in a black gothic font for the Met Gala.

With couple's nail art on the rise— other celebrity couples like Megan Fox and MGK have recently been showing up to events with coordinated nail looks and once even, a conjoined manicure — we’re loving this alternative to the more permanent celebrity couple tattoo. Lasting weeks instead of years, the boyfriend manicure is a slightly cheesy but harmless way to publicaly show your love. Now, it’s time for Ben Affleck to hop on the male manicure trend and do the same.