Julia Fox Delivered A Message About Aging At The CFDA Fashion Awards

At this point, Julia Fox has cemented her status as a certified conversation starter. From her out of control smudged black eyeshadow and her recent Instagram story declaring that “ugly is in” to her TikTok calling bleached eyebrows a “man repellent”, every beauty decision she makes usually comes with a subversive hypothesis— and ends up getting a lot of attention. So, for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards she had to bring it with her hair and makeup once again. Even arriving at the fashion industry event in a dramatic, black underwear-showing dress, her hair look still managed to gathered equal attention. Fox wore her long, brown hair slicked back into a wet-look style, with her roots painted silvery gray.

As usual, Fox’s new hair transformation came with a message about the beauty industry. “This is a love letter to getting older,” she said on the white carpet. “We’re embracing getting older.” Fox’s makeup was more toned down than we’ve come to expect from the star, featuring of her now-signature bleached eyebrows, with smoked out charcoal gray cat-eye makeup, and light lip gloss. She completed the look with serpentine silver ear cuffs.

Fox has long proved herself a fan of edgy wet-look hairstyles, stepping out in drenched-looking hair in late October and adding blue metallic temporary hair coloring to her wet-look for the Diesel fashion show in September of this year. This is, however, the first time we’ve seen silver streaked on the star’s head, although she has often sported metallic shades throughout her wardrobe or as an eyeshadow shade. In recent months, we’ve seen her experimenting with red hair and floor-length black hair instead.

It’s clear that Julia understands the power of beauty choices, especially at large-scale celebrity events with all eyes on her. As she continues to experiment with her own subversive style, we’re able to get more of a peak into what planning goes on behind the scenes for her more bizarre and statement-making looks. Utilizing her ability to get the world talking for good, we can’t wait to see more of her looks inspired by the beauty in the aging process — something rarely portrayed by the mainstream fashion and beauty industries.