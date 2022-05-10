If there’s one thing we know about supermodel Kendall Jenner, it’s that she loves a classic monochrome fashion moment— just check her latest all-black Met Gala look. If there’s another thing we know about Kendall Jenner it’s that she loves classic cars, in particular her lavender Cadillac. Over the weekend, her interests combined as she debuted a new monochrome manicure, perfectly matching her vintage car. Kendall posted her new nails on her story on Sunday, writing “a perfect match.”

Kendall credited her manicure to her go-to North Hollywood nail salon, Modern Pamper Salon. The salon also reposted her reveal, captioning it “Kendall’s Cadillac Eldorado 💜💅 Design by @modernpampersalon” and letting fans know that “appointments are now available.” The salon is yet to reveal the exact color of the manicure, or if Kendall’s new nails are gel polish or regular polish.

While we can’t be sure if Kendall intended to have a matching monochrome moment with her car, we can say that the model clearly likes the light purple shade and this perfect match is now accessorizing at its peak. She’s also right on point with the lighter, fresher colors and metallics currently trending in the lead-up to summer 2022. In keeping with her signature understated style, her manicure was also her natural length, with her ends rounded off into a natural oval shape.

Celebrities have long matched their manicures to their outfits (hello, Met Gala nails) but perhaps Kendall is ushering in a new era where monochrome inspiration goes beyond fashion. Either way, if we had unique vintage car as pretty as hers, we might all be tempted to match our nails to it, as well.