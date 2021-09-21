Kylie Jenner has had a busy month. Not only is the star currently pregnant (confirming the news last week with a sweet Instagram video), she just launched her new swimwear brand, Kylie Swim, and has also been teasing a secret baby beauty line for weeks.

The Kylie empire continues to grow, and on Tuesday, the rumors were confirmed with the announcement of her new line Kylie Baby. Posting on her Instagram story, Jenner gave us a sneak peek at the four products launching next week: gentle shampoo and conditioner, bubble bath, and moisturizing lotion.

“It feels crazy to finally show you guys this because you have no idea how long we’ve been working on this because to launch a baby line, I wanted to do it the right way,” the beauty mogul said.

The products themselves are clean, vegan, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and pediatrician tested, making them (very importantly) safe for kids and newborns.

Kylie said she wanted “every testing possible,” and even that it was “Stormi tested and approved,” adding that they’ve been the only products she’s used on Stormi for the last two years. She even revealed that Stormi’s viral bath bubble post last year was made using the Kylie Baby bath bubble, and that Stormi used to try and “eat it” and “put it in her eyeballs.” Adorable!

The Kylie Baby conditioner is said to be made “especially for curls” like Stormi’s, and the moisturizer is safe for sensitive skin and is fast absorbing (since it’s pretty hard to get toddlers to stay still). All four products will be available on September 28, according to the brand’s Instagram. Kylie’s second child will follow soon after, considering her latest bump post was captioned “belly’s getting big.”