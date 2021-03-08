Lauren Rearick
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Beauty

Kylie Jenner Used Rhinestones As A Second Eyeliner

See the sparkly look for yourself.

fb
tw

Kylie Jenner got a jump on one of the year's most hotly anticipated beauty trends. The experts have already predicted a summer filled with unconventional color and bold eyeliner, and Jenner has taken note, debuting a weekend look that featured a rhinestone-covered lid.

Sharing a peek of the glam, which she credited to Makeup By Ariel on her Instagram Story, Jenner captured a close-up of her glittery eyes. For the look, she started with a traditional eye wing on her top lid. The sharp point extended into her crease, giving almost a cut crease-inspired effect. However, it was the addition of rhinestones that gave this look some ingenuity.

Posing for the camera, Jenner showed how large rhinestones were placed in a line above her black eyeliner. The eye adhesives acted a second liner, and Jenner paired the glitz with a neutral-colored pink lip and blush. She wore her long hair parted down the middle, which kept focus on the attention-grabbing eye stones.

Summer hasn't officially started, but Jenner isn't the only one predicting a season filled with sparkle. At its recent Fall 2021 menswear presentation, Burberry added star-shaped sparkle to the faces of its models. It looks like it's time to officially start stocking up on rhinestones.

See photographs of her look, below.

Courtesy of Makeup by Ariel Instagram