Kylie Jenner Goes Full Summer Goth In Red Eyeshadow

Lately, we’ve been getting more social posts from Kylie Jenner. Whether it’s lake photos in a metallic swimsuit, behind-the-scenes peeks at Kylie Cosmetics shoots, or TikTok’s of the young beauty mogul dancing in the car, it can be hard to keep up with all the content. But it was her most recent makeup post that caused quite a stir and had fans declaring that her “king Kylie” era is back in full swing. The Kardashians star set out a red alert with a selfie showing off burnt red eyeshadow captioned with just a simple emoji: “☄️”.

Kylie’s bold red shadow was accompanied by blush, subtle mascara, and messy, straight hair. In the photo, she looks down and held her perfectly manicured finger over her lips, showing us fresh long, baby pink nails and a huge heart-shaped diamond ring. “King Kylie era is back,” a fan commented on the post. “King Kylie? Is that you?😭😭I love this,” wrote another. While neon makeup or soft pastel colors are usually in the rotation for summertime beauty looks, Kylie has set the scene for the summer goth. Expect to see hot-weather grunge looks like heavy dark eyeshadow accompanying black silk mini dresses.

Kylie called herself “King Kylie” in 2015 after establishing a giant devoted following across multiple social media accounts. While the Kardashians were in an era of minimalist style during this time, Kylie was experimenting with grunge and rebellious looks. She wore black nail polish and dyed her hair green and blue. But, in recent years, the star’s style has moved closer to her sister’s signature looks with natural colored hair and soft glam makeup.

With grunge and carefree party makeup returning to the trend cycle, it’s only natural that Kylie is making moves to reclaim her reign over all things makeup especially considering she’s the owner of beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She’s also not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister to be experimenting with the messy party girl beauty aesthetic, as demonstrated by her sister Kourtney’s gothic-grunge wedding. Needless to say, more grunge makeup inspiration posts should be expected from them both— with the other sister surely following suit. Check out a few ways to try out the trend, below:

We at NYLON only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.