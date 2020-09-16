Even in the midst of a seriously whirlwind year, Lady Gaga continues to make time to share in a little beauty inspiration. Celebrating the one year anniversary of Haus Laboratories, the beauty brand she founded, Gaga did her own glam, and she shared the complete details of her look with Instagram.

Still sporting her ocean blue hair, Lady Gaga created an all Haus Labs look on Tuesday, September 15. Receiving some gemstone assistance from Natali Germanotta, she posed for a photograph that featured a very avant garde look.

Giving the beauty product breakdown via her Instagram caption, Lady Gaga shared that she used Glam Attack in shades Angel Baby, Legend, and Chained Ballerina on her eyes, and she topped the look off with Liquid Eye-Liner in Punk. For her lips, she used Rip Lip Liner in the shade Myth, and then filled her pout in with gloss via Le Riot Lip Gloss in the Ethereal hue. Gemstones also snaked along her face, and the pink rhinestones further accented her very high shine look.

Along with the serious moment of beauty, she got real with her followers about becoming the founder of a beauty brand. "I wanted to create a brand that encouraged you to love yourself, wearing a full face of makeup or nothing at all. I hope over the past year @hauslabs has inspired bravery, positivity, and self-acceptance. I know it has for me," she wrote. Since its founding, Haus Labs has released a number of fan-favorite products, and the gel-based liner used in Lady Gaga's "Rain On Me" video inspired countless fan recreations.

Take some inspiration for your fall glam with Gaga's selfie, below.