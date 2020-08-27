Lady Gaga is in preparation mode for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, following up a recent Instagram ice bath with a fresh dye job and manicure. Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, which will feature a performance from the star, Mother Monster continues to tease fans, and her latest social media post featured an all-blue beauty routine.

Sending followers a wish for sweet dreams on Wednesday, August 26, Lady Gaga shared an evening selfie, giving followers a close-up of her neon blue manicure and matching hair. Wearing a simple tank, she accessorized with a Chromatica necklace.

The sea-green manicure is a fun take on fall's expected green polish trend, and she coordinated the nails with a vibrant shade of ocean-blue hair. Her hair color appeared to be a more prominent shade of blue-green than the mermaid-inspired hue she debuted on August 14.

For her previous change in color, Lady Gaga had credited hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, telling followers that her chosen shade was called "Suzie's Ocean Blonde," a color named for Aspiras's mother, who had recently passed. "This was extra special glamour with love," she wrote.

Since then, Lady Gaga had shared a few more snaps with her new hair, which led to Wednesday's reveal of a brighter, can't-miss take on the color. Fans will have to wait and see whether this latest hair hue ends up having in role in Sunday's performance, but this certainly wouldn't be the first time that beauty has played a major part in Gaga's career.

Below, get a complete look at Lady Gaga's recent VMAs beauty prep.