M.A.C. Cosmetics Debuted A New Formula That Makes Liquid Lipstick Comfortable

A popular lipstick collection is getting a luxe, moisturizing makeover. M.A.C. Cosmetics is expanding its Powder Kiss collection, adding a Liquid Lipcolour and new Powder Kiss eyeshadow shades. Arriving to the Mac website on August 10, the new items are intended to feel weightless when applied, offering you luxe pigment payoff without drying you out.

Joining the previously released Powder Kiss lipstick, both the eyeshadow and liquid lip color give you a blurred-inspired effect without the need for an Instagram filter. The lipcolour will retail for $24, while the eyeshadows will retail for $20.

The Liquid Lipcolour will be available in 15 shades, including hues of red, orange, pink, and nude. Featuring a whipped-like texture, the product is intended to be worn for up to ten hours, but won't leave your lips looking caked or cracked with product. Featured shades include a true red dubbed M.A.C. Smash, a mid-tone mauve berry named Got A Callback, and a bright orange named Resort Season.

The launch also comes with 12 new eyeshadows, and the chosen colors are intended to complement the line's lipstick. Similar to the Liquid Lipcolour, the eyeshadow launch boasts an innovative new formula. According to a press release from the brand, the eye makeup has a Cream Matrix formula and Soft-Focus Filter Technology, which enables you to apply the product without it settling into the creases or corners of your eyes. The velvety soft texture was made for extended wear, and to get a blurred-inspired effect to the look, you can sweep the shadows out onto the edges of your eyes with a soft brush.

Both products will arrive in select M.A.C. stores on August 13, and then on August 20, select Ulta store locations will carry the new goodies. In the meantime, you can get familiar with the original Powder Kiss product, or check out some of M.A.C.'s other new goodies, including a Barbie pink lipstick, and a new sub-brand dubbed M.A.C. Underground.