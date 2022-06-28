When it comes to the supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid, we’ve come to know them for extremely different approaches to personal style and beauty. Often distinguishing themselves from each other by going for opposite aesthetics—like Bella’s long, dark hair and tendency to wear black lace and Gigi’s bright blonde beachy hair and love for the colors white and pink—it’s rare we catch the sisters fully matching. However, for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show in New York last night, the sisters walked the runway both with half-shaved heads and blunt, futuristic bangs.

Marc Jacobs has been showing outside of the standard NYFW schedule since 2020, and for the brand’s Fall 2022 show, it was held inside the New York Public Library as an intimate event with only 99 seats. Despite the small attendance in person, the models’, including Gigi and Bella, bold looks for the runway sent the internet into a spin. With Bella posting the hardcore look on her Instagram, many fans thought the new look was real. “Bella what did they do to you babe😭,” commented one fan. “I love you but what is this,” wrote another. The result was actually thanks to prosthetic artists and the famous hair stylist, Duffy.

Both Bella and Gigi had their eyebrows bleached into non-existence and wore the cyberpunk mullet wigs with micro bangs over a prosthetic bald cap which created a v-shape in their hair for an extreme mullet look. However, the sisters wore differentiating makeup. Bella had a dramatic smokey eyeshadow while Gigi had a subtle, pink, glowy look. Both had high-volume outfits with platform heels from the collection.

While the severe runway beauty is only temporary, both sisters have been making some hair changes as of late, with Gigi going platinum blonde and Bella getting bangs at the beginning of this month— although they are soft, long bangs and not shaved micro-bangs. Both leaning into their separate aesthetics, we’re all here for as many on-runway matching moments as we can get. As the Marc Jacobs show has confirmed, the duo can pull off any hair, any style.