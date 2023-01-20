With the first single of the her eighth studio album, “Flowers” having just dropped on January 13, and the full Endless Summer Vacation album set to be released on March 10th of this year, it’s official. We’re entering a new era of Miley Cyrus.

The singer is a modern icon of reinvention. Along with her ever-evolving music, there always seems to be a stylistic makeover to match—usually involving a fresh new hair look. Miley’s come a long way from her Disney roots—brunette, with 2000s barrel curls—to her current two-tone rocker chic lob. But along the way she’s tried out nearly every style including a platinum pixie cut.

Now, with a rockstar-goes-to-the beach, blonde and black shoulder-length cut (splitting the difference between her Malibu era messy waves and her Plastic Hearts rocker shag), we can’t wait to see what else she has in store to go with it.

Below, Miley’s most iconic hair moments so far.

2007, Disney “Meet & Greet” Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images Miley enters the scene with bouncy brunette curls.

2008, Filming Hannah Montana: The Movie Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images The blonde wig with bangs was essential to the Hannah Montana alter ego.

2009, Hannah Montana: The Movie Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Long caramel tresses with side bangs and highlights was a 2000s dream hairstyle.

2010, Grammy Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Miley went for a darker, edgier brunette shade around the time of her Can’t Be Tamed album.

2012, The Hunger Games Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A more mature Miley attended the premiere of The Hunger Games with a short ombre lob.

2012, MTV Video Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Miley’s most dramatic hair changes started with this bleach blonde pompadour at the 2012 MTV Video Awards.

2013, MTV Video Music Awards Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miley kicked off her Bangerz album era with her pixie cut in teeny tiny fun buns (and dancing around on stage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in a nearly-naked latex outfit).

2014, MTV Video Music Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The platinum pixie cut played a big part in helping Miley break away from her child star image.

2015, MTV VMAs C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley debuted fake dreads in a high ponytail— the look for her Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz album.

2016, “The Today Show” Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Miley leaned in to a phase of retro glam and pin curls for the release of her sixth album, Younger Now.

2017, in New York City Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Miley moved on from her bleach blonde pixie era by growing out her hair and flaunting her dark natural roots.

2018, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Miley showed off a new buttery blonde lob.

2019, Avengers: Endgame Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Long blonde waves and straight-across bangs made fans think Miley was reviving her Hannah Montana hair.

2020, Tom Ford AW20 Fashion Show Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miley went for a full mullet to match the vibes of her rock album, Plastic Hearts.

2021, LACMA's Art+Film Gala Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miley’s mullet grew out naturally to a rock and roll shag.

2022, In New York City Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Miley’s black lowlights and side bangs balance rocker edge and revived 2000s hair trends.