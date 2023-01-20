MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Image...
NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’ Best Hair Moments Always Cue Upcoming Music

Pixies, mullets, pin curls, and more.

With the first single of the her eighth studio album, “Flowers” having just dropped on January 13, and the full Endless Summer Vacation album set to be released on March 10th of this year, it’s official. We’re entering a new era of Miley Cyrus.

The singer is a modern icon of reinvention. Along with her ever-evolving music, there always seems to be a stylistic makeover to match—usually involving a fresh new hair look. Miley’s come a long way from her Disney roots—brunette, with 2000s barrel curls—to her current two-tone rocker chic lob. But along the way she’s tried out nearly every style including a platinum pixie cut.

Now, with a rockstar-goes-to-the beach, blonde and black shoulder-length cut (splitting the difference between her Malibu era messy waves and her Plastic Hearts rocker shag), we can’t wait to see what else she has in store to go with it.

Below, Miley’s most iconic hair moments so far.

2007, Disney “Meet & Greet”

Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

Miley enters the scene with bouncy brunette curls.

2008, Filming Hannah Montana: The Movie

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

The blonde wig with bangs was essential to the Hannah Montana alter ego.

2009, Hannah Montana: The Movie Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Long caramel tresses with side bangs and highlights was a 2000s dream hairstyle.

2010, Grammy Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Miley went for a darker, edgier brunette shade around the time of her Can’t Be Tamed album.

2012, The Hunger Games Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

A more mature Miley attended the premiere of The Hunger Games with a short ombre lob.

2012, MTV Video Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Miley’s most dramatic hair changes started with this bleach blonde pompadour at the 2012 MTV Video Awards.

2013, MTV Video Music Awards

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Miley kicked off her Bangerz album era with her pixie cut in teeny tiny fun buns (and dancing around on stage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in a nearly-naked latex outfit).

2014, MTV Video Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The platinum pixie cut played a big part in helping Miley break away from her child star image.

2015, MTV VMAs

C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley debuted fake dreads in a high ponytail— the look for her Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz album.

2016, “The Today Show”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Miley leaned in to a phase of retro glam and pin curls for the release of her sixth album, Younger Now.

2017, in New York City

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Miley moved on from her bleach blonde pixie era by growing out her hair and flaunting her dark natural roots.

2018, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Miley showed off a new buttery blonde lob.

2019, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Long blonde waves and straight-across bangs made fans think Miley was reviving her Hannah Montana hair.

2020, Tom Ford AW20 Fashion Show

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Miley went for a full mullet to match the vibes of her rock album, Plastic Hearts.

2021, LACMA's Art+Film Gala

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miley’s mullet grew out naturally to a rock and roll shag.

2022, In New York City

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Miley’s black lowlights and side bangs balance rocker edge and revived 2000s hair trends.

2023, “Flowers” Music Video

In the “Flowers” music video, Miley sports a blonde shoulder-length cut with natural tousled texture.