After years of clean-girl minimalism, it’s high time for the pendulum to swing the other way. But while full glam may be back, dry, dull skin is staying right where we left it.

Maybelline’s new SuperStay Lumi-Matte Foundation offers the best of both worlds by combining a full-coverage look with the lightweight feel of tinted moisturizer. This is thanks, in part, to the presence of amino acids, or natural humectants that help move moisture throughout your skin and keep it feeling smooth and supple. The other heavy hitter? Air-Flex Technology, which, as the name suggests, keeps the formula water-, sweat-, and transfer-proof, and allows for up to 30 hours of wear. Yes, that’s a three followed by a zero.

Though it’s probably not the best idea to keep your makeup on for that long, when your nights have other plans, rest assured your glam isn’t budging or fading — and that the noncomedogenic formula will help stave off clogged pores and irritation. If you need more convincing, take it from Miley Cyrus, whose smooth complexion and subtle glow at the 2025 Grammy Awards comes courtesy of this newest drop.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Back away from your collection of foundation serums slowly, and shop Maybelline New York’s SuperStay Lumi-Matte Foundation below: