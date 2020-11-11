The ever-growing list of celebrities with beauty brands has expanded. Pharrell Williams is stepping into skincare, and announced the November 25 launch of his line, Humanrace, Allure reported.

Three products — a cleanser, exfoliant, and moisturizer — will debut online for launch, and each item is packaged in a forest green bottle. "Humanrace is a universe of products and people dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing," the brand's official website reads. "We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up everyday feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest."

Sharing some of the product details with Allure, Williams revealed that the Rice Powder Cleanser ($32) is a dry powder-based formula intended to be mixed with water. Featured ingredients include AHAs and kaolin clay.

The Humidifying Cream retails for $48, and Allure reports that the creamy formula features snow mushroom extract, rice water and niacinamide. Closing out the debut collection is the Lotus Enzyme Exfoliant ($46), which includes glycolic acid. Although there's no confirmed information on future releases, Williams did share he was wearing a Humanrace sunscreen.

Relying on sustainability practices, Humanrace packages products in contains that are compromised of 50 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. Products are also intended to be reused and refilled, with removable inner sections that hold the product.

Williams is the latest celeb to announce a beauty-related endeavor. This year alone, Selena Gomez, Lauren Conrad, and PatrickStarrr have all announced collections, and a few celebrities, including James Charles, have hinted at a future in the beauty space.